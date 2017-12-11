Campagnolo launches performance clothing range

New range includes everything you need to ride into summer

Like arch-rival Shimano, which has also recently branched out into cycling clothing, Campagnolo has just announced a range of Italian made clothing bearing its famous branding.

Campag says that its design ethos is performance first for all its products, including the new clothing line. It says that its clothing design, technologies and fabrics have been selected to ensure comfort and efficiency, leading to competitive advantages when racing.

Campagnolo emphasises the aerodynamic efficiency of the materials it uses and the cut. It also says that it’s looked for flexible fabrics for freedom of movement and a comfortable fit, whilst incorporating compression technology to help keep the rider fit.

It says that it has also aimed for durability, with elements like anti-abrasion fabrics, triple sewn seams and antibacterial finishes. It says that this leads to garments which wear in, not out. The range is said to be durable enough for daily use and long days in the saddle, not just something to be brought out on race day.

The Spring/Summer 2018 range will be the initial release, with a range of men’s and women’s warm to mid-season clothing. This includes bib shorts, jerseys, jackets, gilets, socks and more.

Men’s short sleeved jerseys range in price from €159 down to €100, while bib shorts start at €119. It’s more jacket weather at the moment; the Helio jacket is priced at €229 and the equivalent gilet at €139.

Campagnolo says that it will be selling its clothing range primarily via its web store, which has been revamped in time for the launch. It offers free shipping on orders over €150.