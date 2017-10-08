Sunday trading: Buy one get one free on EDCO wheels, plus great deals on Garmins, Castelli and more

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more



Wheel deals from EDCO

Edco is running a crazy deal at the moment where if you buy an pair of its Aero wheel range, it’s offering a pair of its Roche wheels free of charge.

Basically, this lets you get your red hot summer wheels and then a decent pair of winter wheels, too.

Fizik R3B SPD-SL road shoes £219 £149

The Fizik R3B road shoe is a performance shoe through and through thanks to their carbon soles and single Boa dial retention system. At a claimed 230g for the pair, they’re pretty light, too.

Garmin Edge Touring Plus £249 £197

The Garmin Edge Touring Plus has tons of pre loaded maps in it, making it a piece of cake to find your way around. Whether you design your own routes on Strava or just want to search out locals cafes.

It’s also ANT+ compatible so you can whip on a heart rate monitor if things get serious.

Castelli Nano Flex+ knee warmer £40 £25

These Castelli Nanon Flex+ knee warmers are the perfect autumnal partnership. Excellent protection from water and a new, lighter and stretchier fabric to help them contour around you legs better.

Continental Grand Prix Four Seasons tyres £60 £31

The Continental Grand Prix 4S is a but if beast when it comes to demolishing winter miles. It was first designed for Paris-Roubaix, it’s now a staple for winter training thanks to its extra layers of puncture protection.

More tidy deals:

Schwalbe Durano folding road tyre – £39 – £19

FWE King of the Downs softshell jacket – £69 – £34

Kryptonite New York lock Faghettaboudit – £109 – £75.99

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 – £999 – £699

Mavic Kysrium Pro Exalith Haute Route – £975 – £614

Park Tool BB30 bearing tool set – £49.99 – £31.00

Topeak Universal Chain Tool – £10.99 – £6.99

Polar V650 with heart rate monitor – £229 – £189

Shimano 105 pedals – £109 – £62

Bell Stratus helmet – £99 – £59

Garmin Forerunner 235 £299 – £235

Garmin Edge 20 £109 – £84.48

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crankset £499 – £330

Giro Peloton cycling cap £24.99 – £14.99

Specialized women’s Pro SL bib short £139.99 – £83.99

Specialized Elasticised shoe cover £29.99 – £9.90

Shimano Ultegra 6800 compact chain set £249.99 £159.99

Look Keo grip cleats – £20.99 – £9.75

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £15.99

