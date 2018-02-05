Tech of the week: Strava heatmaps, Holdsworth returns and power meters

This week, Strava has hit the headlines and we’ve told you how to up your cycling fitness

Why you need to pay attention to your Strava settings

We started last week with the revelation that Strava’s global heatmap lets you identify exercise routes used by personnel on sensitive military bases as well as some routes used on patrols.

It’s not just military personnel who might want to be more careful about who can see their data. We’ve told you how to set your privacy settings to stop snoopers seeing where you live – and potentially paying you a visit to steal your bike.

In nicer Strava news, you can now count your virtual activities on the trainer towards Strava challenges, including rides on Zwift and other training platforms. And we’ve had a misery list of six things which can go wrong with Strava. The good news is, some can be fixed; the bad news is the other’s can’t.

Pro team kit

If you’re a fan of Bradley Wiggins or of Le Col’s clothing, you’ll be pleased to hear that the two have paired up for a new clothing brand, with Le Col now providing kit to Team Wiggins. Wiggins has held forth on cycling fashion as part of the launch.

Holdsworth is a famous name which last appeared on the racing scene 40 years ago and is returning to competition this year. The new UCI Continental level team will sport kit with Holdsworth’s trademark orange and blue colour scheme, as modelled by signing Russell Downing.

Another team with new colours is Groupama-FDJ. The team of Thibaut Pinot will be wearing its new branding from Paris-Nice onwards this year. It carries over much of the current colour scheme, including the royal blue shorts which have replaced last year’s white.

If you think you know your FDJ from your Bora-Hans Grohe, you can always try our quiz to see if you can name the team from the bike part.

And how to be a better rider

This week, we’ve also given you seven steps to becoming a better, fitter cyclist and discovered that just 40 seconds cycling three times a week is all that was needed for six volunteers to up their fitness by up to 14%. We’ve also given you a comprehensive guide to power meters and how to use them.

In cycling 101, we’ve also told you how to wash your bike – essential with the present mucky conditions, how to fix a puncture – another joy of winter riding, and asked if your tyre compound makes a difference.

And this week, we’ve also compared the Garmin Edge 520 and 820, looked at options to mount your phone to your bike and covered the launch of SRAM’s first ever direct mount brake caliper.

While if you’re looking for new bike kit, check out Sunday Trading and our pick of deals from Chain Reaction Cycles.