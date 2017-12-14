Trek-Segafredo goes red for 2018

After a variety of black, white and red jerseys, the US-registered Trek-Segafredo has unveiled it's all-red 2018 team kit

Trek-Segafredo have gone red for 2018, unveiling their new team jersey at the US-registered squad’s training camp in Sicily on Wednesday.

Rather than the split red/black jersey of 2017, the top is now completely red with the team’s black shorts featuring a red cuff at the bottom.

The team also unveiled a fluorescent yellow training kit that is somewhat reminiscent of Tinkoff-Saxo’s kit from its final season in 2016.

Both sets of kit feature the team’s trademark vertical pin-stripes, with white detailing on both the jersey and shorts. The clothing is made by Santini.

The jersey now matches the team’s distinctive all-red trek bikes, which they also used during 2017’s campaign.

With the retirement of Alberto Contador after the 2017 Vuelta a España, the team’s Grand Tour hopes are placed with 31-year-old Dutchman Bauke Mollema.

Mollema rode in both the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in 2017, placing seventh and 17th overall respectively, and claiming the victory on stage 15 of the Tour.

Colombian Jarlinson Pantano – who played such a strong supporting role for Alberto Contador in his final Grand Tour outing – will also get a chance to shine in three-week races. German John Degenkolb and Belgian Jasper Stuyven will be the team’s leading contenders for the Classics.

The squad has made a raft of new signings for 2018, including Gianluca Brambilla (from Quick-Step Floors), Nicola Conci, Niklas Eg (Virtu Cycling), Alex Frame (JLT Condor), Tsgabu Grmay (Bahrain-Merida), Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) and Toms Skujins (Cannondale-Drapac).