London Six Day 2017: Everything you need to know

Six Day cycling starts at the Olympic velodrome on Tuesday and here is your guide to the action
In 2015, London played host to its first six-day event since 1980, marking a return to its spiritual home. And it’s back again for 2017 after the success of last two years.
Back in 1878 the Islington Agricultural Hall played host to the first six day when riders attempted to complete 1,000 miles over six consecutive days – an event won by Sheffield’s William Cann.
Since then several venues in London have hosted such events, including the Westminster Aquarium, Alexandra Palace, Earls Court and Wembley Arena – which hosted the last one 36 years ago.
>>> Six Olympic champions among 30 British Cycling riders to compete at Manchester Track World Cup
After a three-decade hiatus the six day returned to London in 2015, making its home at the Lee Valley Velodrome and attracting a world-class field of riders.
Belgian Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw won the event on its return, beating British pair Chris Latham and Oliver Wood into second, with Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish taking victory in 2016.
In six evenings of action, riders will once again compete in the classic six day disciplines such as the Madison, Derny race, elimination races and individual time trials, as well as the Longest Lap competition for the first time.
Six Brits will be riding in the men’s competition, including the pairing of Steven Burke and Chris Latham, and Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart. But it’ll be the Manx pairing of Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh that will be bringing in the crowds.
Alongside the men’s six day competition, spectators will be able to follow a women’s omnium event on the final three days of the competition, with the likes of Olympic gold medallists Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald competing.
Then there’s also another sprinters’ competition that runs throughout the six days.
We’ll be bringing you the best of the action here at Cycling Weekly, but if you are able to get down to the Olympic Velodrome you can still pick up tickets at the London Six Day website.
Events
Tuesday, October 24, from 18.00
Wednesday, October 25, from 18.00
Thursday, October 26, from 18.00
Friday, October 27, from 18.15
Saturday, October 28, from 18.15
Sunday, October 29, from 16.15
Riders
Men’s lineup
Six Day riders
Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw
Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh
Callum Scotson & Cameron Meyer
Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas
Steven Burke & Chris Latham
Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga
Marc Hester & Casper Pedersen
Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart
Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele
Felix English & Mark Downey
Vojtech Hacecky & Alois Kankovsky
Adrian Teklinski & Wojciech Pszczolarski
Nick Stopler & Melvin van Zijl
Albert Torres & Sebastian Modra Vedri
Niklas Larsen & Casper von Folsach
Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer
Women’s omnium riders:
Katie Archibald
Elinor Barker
Eleanor Dickinson
Megan Barker
Neah Evans
Emily Nelson
Allison Beveridge
Stephanie Roorda
Lydia Bolan
Lydia Gurley
Ana Usabiaga
Irene Usabiaga
Laurie Berthon
Marion Borras
Kirsten Wild
Nina Kessler
Amalie Winther Olsen
Julie Neth
Maria Giulia Confalonieri
Rachele Barbier
Saartje Vandenbroucke
Gilke Crocket
Lisa Kullmer
Romy Kasper
Sprinters:
Matthew Rotherham
Nate Koch
Eddie Dawkins
Ethan Mitchell
Njisane Philip
Max Levy
London Six-Day live TV coverage
Day 1: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1
Day 2: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1
Day 3: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1
Day 4: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1
Day 5: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1
Day 6: 16.00 to 20.30, British Eurosport 1