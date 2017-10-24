London Six Day 2017: Everything you need to know

Six Day cycling starts at the Olympic velodrome on Tuesday and here is your guide to the action

In 2015, London played host to its first six-day event since 1980, marking a return to its spiritual home. And it’s back again for 2017 after the success of last two years.

Back in 1878 the Islington Agricultural Hall played host to the first six day when riders attempted to complete 1,000 miles over six consecutive days – an event won by Sheffield’s William Cann.

Since then several venues in London have hosted such events, including the Westminster Aquarium, Alexandra Palace, Earls Court and Wembley Arena – which hosted the last one 36 years ago.

After a three-decade hiatus the six day returned to London in 2015, making its home at the Lee Valley Velodrome and attracting a world-class field of riders.

Belgian Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw won the event on its return, beating British pair Chris Latham and Oliver Wood into second, with Bradley Wiggins and Mark Cavendish taking victory in 2016.

In six evenings of action, riders will once again compete in the classic six day disciplines such as the Madison, Derny race, elimination races and individual time trials, as well as the Longest Lap competition for the first time.

Six Brits will be riding in the men’s competition, including the pairing of Steven Burke and Chris Latham, and Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart. But it’ll be the Manx pairing of Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh that will be bringing in the crowds.

Alongside the men’s six day competition, spectators will be able to follow a women’s omnium event on the final three days of the competition, with the likes of Olympic gold medallists Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald competing.

Then there’s also another sprinters’ competition that runs throughout the six days.

We’ll be bringing you the best of the action here at Cycling Weekly, but if you are able to get down to the Olympic Velodrome you can still pick up tickets at the London Six Day website.

Events

Tuesday, October 24, from 18.00

Wednesday, October 25, from 18.00

Thursday, October 26, from 18.00

Friday, October 27, from 18.15

Saturday, October 28, from 18.15

Sunday, October 29, from 16.15

Riders

Men’s lineup

Six Day riders

Kenny de Ketele & Moreno de Pauw

Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh

Callum Scotson & Cameron Meyer

Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas

Steven Burke & Chris Latham

Yoeri Havik & Wim Stroetinga

Marc Hester & Casper Pedersen

Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart

Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele

Felix English & Mark Downey

Vojtech Hacecky & Alois Kankovsky

Adrian Teklinski & Wojciech Pszczolarski

Nick Stopler & Melvin van Zijl

Albert Torres & Sebastian Modra Vedri

Niklas Larsen & Casper von Folsach

Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer

Women’s omnium riders:

Katie Archibald

Elinor Barker

Eleanor Dickinson

Megan Barker

Neah Evans

Emily Nelson

Allison Beveridge

Stephanie Roorda

Lydia Bolan

Lydia Gurley

Ana Usabiaga

Irene Usabiaga

Laurie Berthon

Marion Borras

Kirsten Wild

Nina Kessler

Amalie Winther Olsen

Julie Neth

Maria Giulia Confalonieri

Rachele Barbier

Saartje Vandenbroucke

Gilke Crocket

Lisa Kullmer

Romy Kasper

Sprinters:

Matthew Rotherham

Nate Koch

Eddie Dawkins

Ethan Mitchell

Njisane Philip

Max Levy

London Six-Day live TV coverage

Day 1: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1

Day 2: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1

Day 3: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1

Day 4: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1

Day 5: 19.30 to 10.40, British Eurosport 1

Day 6: 16.00 to 20.30, British Eurosport 1