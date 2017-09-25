12 of the best upcoming cycling sportives to ride

A selection of the best cycling sportives and events that take place in the next two months

There are hundreds of cycling events throughout 2017 in virtually every corner of Britain, as the popularity of cycling shows no sign of diminishing.

To help you pick out some of the best events to ride, we present a selection of sportives and other rides over the coming weeks.

September

Saturday September 30

Cycling Weekly Malvern Mad Hatter

Eastnor Castle Deer Park, Eastnor, Ledbury HR8 1EN

34, 61 and 100-mile routes

The Malvern Hills host this late September sportive, as the long route also dips into the Forest of Dean. There’s plenty of climbing along the way, but nothing too trenuous, allowing you to enjoy the scenery as you ride.

October

Sunday October 1

Etape du Sussex

Centre of Burgess Hill, West Sussex

47, 60 and 87-mile routes

East and West Sussex are traversed in the Etape du Sussex, which starts and finishes in the centre of Burgess Hill town. The longer routes are roughly split with a hilly first half in the Ashdown Forest and a flatter second half.

Saturday October 7

Land’s End 100 Sportive

Folly Field, Marazion TR17 0EF

75km, 100km and 100-mile routes

An excursion at one of the extreme ends of Great Britain around the south-west peninsular. The ride’s coastal location means that there are stunning views aplenty – and also a healthy selection of rolling hills to tackle, with the 100-miler including 2,000 metres of ascent.

Sunday October 8

Cycling Weekly Box Hill Original

Cranleigh Showground, Bookhurst Road, Cranleigh, Surrey GU6 7DW

30, 64 and 99-mile routes

The famous zig-zag climb of Box Hill – as used during the 2012 Olympic Games cycling road race – gives this autumn sportive its name. It’s not all about Box Hill, though, with several other testing climbs included as you wind your way around the lanes of Surrey.

Sunday October 8

Ware’s Essex?

Allenburys Sport and Social Club, Priory St, Ware, Hertfordshire SG12 0DJ

18, 40, 70 and 100-mile routes

Starting in Hertfordshire, the longest 100-mile route of this autumn ride will take participants deep into the county of Essex, which three shorter routes also on offer.

Sunday October 15

Lakeland Monster Miles Adventure Cross

Fitz Park, Keswick, Cumbria CA12 4HS

49 and 64-mile routes

Try something different with this event, which is designed for cyclo-cross, mountain and gravel bikes as it features a mixture of on- and off-road sections through the beautiful Lake District scenery.

Sunday October 15

Trent Valley 100

Gainsborough Academy, Sweyn Lane (off Corringham Road), Gainsborough DN21 1PB

100km and 100-mile routes

The two routes offered by the Trent Valley 100 offer different experiences for the riders. The longer 100-miler takes in the hilly Lincolnshire Wolds area of outstanding natural beauty, while the 100km route takes riders through Lincoln on its return leg.

Sunday October 22

Wiggle Forest Ranger

Uttoxeter Racecourse, Wood Lane, Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, ST14 8BD

44, 64 and 82-mile routes

East Staffordshire and Leicestershire host the route of this autumn sportive, tackling a route around the National Forest.

Sunday October 22

Jodrell Bank Autumn Sportive

Poynton Leisure Centre, Yew Tree Lane, Poynton, Cheshire SK12 1PU

50 and 80-mile routes

Both of the 50 and 80-mile routes offered by this Chshire event are relatively flat, providing a good end-of-season jaunt.

Sunday October 22

South Downs 100

Chichester College, West Gate Fields, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 1SB

40, 70 and 100-mile route

Starting and finishing in Chichester, the route gradually eases into the hills of the South Downs in West Sussex and Hampshire. Includes the Marmot Tours Butser Hill challenge, a separately timed ascent on closed roads with a £100 voucher up for grabs.

Saturday October 28

Wiggle Hawker Hurricane

Turweston Aerodrome, Biddlesden Road, Westbury, Brackley, NN13 5YD

26, 55 and 80-mile routes

Explore the lanes of Northamptonshire, starting and finishing at the Turweston Aerodrome. The long 80-mile route features a testing climb in Burton County Park with just 20 miles to go until the finish.

Sunday October 29

CycloPsycho Sportive

Cyclopark, The Tollgate, Watling Street, Gravesend, Kent DA11 7NP

29, 67 and 87-mile routes

Kent’s excellent Cyclopark hosts this Halloween-tinged late October sportive that meanders around the frankly frightening climbs of the North Downs. The longest 87-miler includes over 7500-feet (2290 metres) of climbing.