How to fuel for your sportive

Taking on your first or your third event or sportive requires the same level of dedication to nutrition is required.

Just because the professional riders of the WorldTour peloton ride obscene miles throughout the year while us mere mortals coast on by, it doesn’t mean we can’t take advantage of using structured nutrition plans.

Noting when to take on food and drink can go a long way to making sure you don’t bonk, but in fact ride to your best. Your food and drink choices can range from energy bars and gels to carbohydrate and electrolyte based drinks.

If in need or a real quick boost of energy why not factor in caffeinated energy sachets for your bidon.

Sportives can take their tool on your energy stores and if you don’t stay on top of it you could find yourself questioning why you ever liked riding in the first place.

This video will get you up to speed (mentally and physically) thanks to High5 nutrition and Raph Deinhart.