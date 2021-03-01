Advertise
Interested in advertising with Cycling Weekly? For more information on advertising with us and partnership opportunities, contact a member of our advertising team:
Jess Holmes
Advertising Manager, Cycling
jess.holmes@futurenet.com
Joss Phillips
Global Partnerships Director
joss.phillips@futurenet.com
Rebecca Hutt
Account Director
rebecca.hutt@futurenet.com
Ben Day
Account Director
ben.day@futurenet.com
Tevin Tom
Senior Sales Executive
tevin.tom@futurenet.com
-
-
Sir Dave Brailsford says Ineos planned to attack from the first gravel sector at Giro d’Italia 2021
‘The goal was Filippo goes into the first section first and just puts the hammer down’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates says riding Strade Bianche earlier this year helped him on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The British rider moved up to fifth overall after holding on to the likes of Egan Bernal until the final climb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •