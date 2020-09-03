The Cycling Weekly Awards are returning for a third year to recognise and celebrate the best in cycling from the pro peloton to the grass routes in what will be a truly unique cycling season and an unprecedented year for all cyclists.

This year has revealed so many everyday heroes that chose to spread kindness throughout the pandemic and turned to their bikes to help raise funds for worthy causes, and help communities that were in need. We are excited to shine a light on some of those individuals and celebrate the cycling community.

We are also very excited that the race season is underway and look forward to seeing which riders will shine in 2020 and receive our pro-cycling awards.

There will be no glitzy award ceremony this year, instead we are inviting everyone to join us for a watch party on the December 15 2020 when the winners will be announced.