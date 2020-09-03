The Cycling Weekly Awards are returning for a third year to recognise and celebrate the best in cycling from the pro peloton to the grass routes in what will be a truly unique cycling season and an unprecedented year for all cyclists.
This year has revealed so many everyday heroes that chose to spread kindness throughout the pandemic and turned to their bikes to help raise funds for worthy causes, and help communities that were in need. We are excited to shine a light on some of those individuals and celebrate the cycling community.
We are also very excited that the race season is underway and look forward to seeing which riders will shine in 2020 and receive our pro-cycling awards.
There will be no glitzy award ceremony this year, instead we are inviting everyone to join us for a watch party on the December 15 2020 when the winners will be announced.
We need your help, do you think your club is the best in Britain, have you or a friend taken to your bike to raise money for charity this year, do you know a lockdown hero or an individual who puts their heart and soul into the local cycling community.
Nominations for Local Hero are now open and Club of the Year, Fantastic Fundraiser and Lockdown Hero will open on September 17.
All nominations close on October 15.
Cycling Weekly editor Simon Richardson said: “This year, more than ever, the tireless work of volunteers has come in to sharp focus. It was the lack of events during lockdown that made me realise just how much racing there was going on in any given week. And just how much we take that for granted. Coaches and organisers have been as desperate to get back to running events and sessions as riders have been to ride them. They’ve had to think on their feet, and adapt what they do while also considering the safety of all involved. It must have been quite daunting.
“The work of the sport’s volunteers should to be celebrated more than ever. Thanks to everyone who supports the sport with their time and enthusiasm, and good luck to all those nominated for this award.”
The Awards categories reflect a unique year, with the Cycling Weekly audience picking their outstanding achievements recognising some amazing stories that have arisen during this truly unique year:
Male Rider of the Year
Female Rider of the Year
International Rider of the Year
2020 Rising Star
Inspiration of the Year
E-Racer of the Year
Local Hero in association with Lezyne (nominations open)
Lockdown Hero (nominations opening soon)
Fantastic Fundraiser (nominations opening soon)
Club of the Year (nominations opening soon)
Lifetime Achievement in association with Specialized