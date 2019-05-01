Nominations are open for 2019 Club of the Year

Nominations are now open for Cycling Weekly’s Club of the Year to be presented at our awards event in London this November. The prize, sponsored by Le Col, will be awarded to a club that has set high standards from a sporting or community sense, or through having a strong purpose or mission.

Clubs are the bedrock of the sport in this country and almost all the country’s best riders came through or have been involved in the club scene.

Is your cycling club the best in Britain? If you think it is, then we want to hear from you. Along with clothing company Le Col, we’re once again looking for the best club in the country. The ones that set the standard and make a difference week in week out.

It’s not necessarily the biggest club we’re looking for, but the one that has a great story to tell. It could be the club that has brought more newcomers into the sport than any other. Perhaps it’s the one that has taken a group of young riders and developed an all-conquering race team. Or it could be the club that puts on exceptional events or plays a key role in its local community.

Winners in 2018 were the Otley CC, a thriving Yorkshire club who’ve been enjoying the accolade ever since. “It has been fantastic for the club. Members were so proud and it gave them such a boost,” president Liz Hills said. “It helped us refresh our vision this year. We’re determined to uphold our reputation for being as inclusive as possible and offer as many opportunities to get people riding as we can.

“We rely on our volunteers for everything we do, so for them to be recognised was a great way to thank them.”

We only need one entry per club, so please get together with your club-mates and tell us why your club should win.

Nominations will close on Friday August 30, 2019

Once we close the nominations, our judging panel, will review the entries and select the winner of the 2019 Club of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the Cycling Weekly Awards Ceremony which will take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue, in London, on November 28, 2019