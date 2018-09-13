How you can meet Peter Sagan in London next month

What an opportunity for Sagan superfans...

If you have ever wanted to meet cycling’s rockstar poster boy Peter Sagan, the perfect opportunity might just have fallen in your lap.

The Slovakian superstar is holding a meet and greet event in London next month – his only UK appearance.

Sagan will be signing autographs at the Waterstones book shop in Tottenham Court Road to mark the launch of his new book, My World.

The three-time world champion will be meeting his fans, posing for pictures and signing copies of the book.

According to Waterstones: “Peter Sagan, one of the greatest cyclists of his and any other generation, will join us at Waterstones Tottenham Court Road to sign copies of My World.

“This will be Peter’s only UK appearance to promote My World, available in a strictly limited and exclusive Waterstones edition featuring sprayed edges, so get your tickets early to avoid disappointment!”

The book, which will be released on the day of the event, goes behind the scenes of Sagan’s cycling life, detailing his training programmes, how he deals with the pressure, and shares his most ecstatic and disappointing moments.

Entry to meet the star costs £20, which includes a copy of the book, and only customers who buy tickets in advance will be able to attend.

Waterstones says time with the 28-year-old will be limited, and selfies with Sagan will not be possible, but a staff member will be on hand to take pictures.

Sagan will only be signing copies of his book, and will not autograph other merchandise.

Currently chasing stage wins and working for his Bora-Hansgrohe team-mates in the Vuelta a España, speculation is rife over whether Sagan will be able to score a historic fourth World Championship title in a row later this month.

The event takes place on Thursday, October 4 , between 1pm and 2pm.

For more details and for tickets visit the Waterstones website.