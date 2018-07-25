The Sigma Sports CW125 Sportive

The CW125 sportive was established two years ago as a celebration of one and a quarter centuries of the nation’s favourite cycling title.

The CW125 Sportive Sunday 9 September 2018

Distances: 40 miles, 125 kilometres, 125 miles or track only 2.2 miles.

Where is it? Oulton Park Circuit, Tarporley, is 15 miles east of Chester and 34 miles south-west of Manchester. The route brushes the Welsh border before looping back towards the Peak but falling short of it, hitting Mow Cop before the leg back home.

Why ride it? For the competitive ones among you, the route includes the challenging ‘Mow Cop mile’ and finishes with a timed lap of Oulton Park Circuit. For anyone feeling fresh at this point, the Strava KOM and QOM (at the time of writing) is 5.27 and 5.52.

History Having been established in 1891, Cycling Weekly is the oldest cycling magazine in the world. This sportive was launched in 2016 to celebrate its 125th anniversary and is back by popular demand.

New for 2017 track only entry: Most will agree, the highlight of last year’s event was the opportunity to ride the Oulton Park Race Circuit. This year we have introduced our ‘Track Only’ ticket giving you the chance to really challenge yourself and your mates on timed laps of the 2.69 mile circuit.

Aside from the total mileage (125 miles of course), the biggest challenge is Mow Cop. The climb begins just after a level crossing and is around eight-10 per cent for the first half. This is the place to attack your comrades — unleash your inner ‘Purito’ and have some fun. Just be careful to pace your effort, as ramps of 20-23 per cent follow.

This is a route that would make for a superb one-day race and, as I rode, I couldn’t help but imagine Alejandro Valverde or Joaquim Rodríguez decimating the bunch here.

The mostly flat, rolling parcours of the Cheshire Plains gives you two options. For some it’s the opportunity to cruise around enjoying the quiet and pretty lanes. For others this course represents an opportunity to ride a very fast 125 miles.

With plenty of flat roads and gentle gradients you can ramp up that speed if going for a gold standard time.

There aren’t many 125-mile routes as fast as this and if you own a pair of 50-60mm deep-section wheels, this is the route to use them on.

Cross-county views

The run past the remains of Beeston Castle is a particular highlight. Sitting 107 metres above the plains, the small yet well-preserved turrets that are placed on the roadside are spectacular.

The tarmac of the approach road, Bates Mill Lane, is billiard table smooth; there is a quaint humpback bridge halfway along the road and stunning views of the defensive ruins atop the hill.

Interesting fact: the site was actually an Iron Age hill fort as far back as 1,200BC. There is a slight climb up to the castle gates, but it is not steep.

If beautiful views are what you’re looking for then you’re in for a treat just after summiting Mow Cop. A heather-backed ridge provides stunning panoramic views of the countryside spanning

the border between Cheshire and Staffordshire.

It’s mostly downhill, with flowing bends, allowing you to reach some seriously high speeds. Just watch out, as the road narrows in places.

The lap of Oulton Park’s pristine tarmac (which will be timed on the day) is a memorable finale to 125 glorious miles. Taking in the iconic Shell Oils hairpin bend, Dunlop Bridge and Druids Corner, it’s a chance to completely empty the tank and gun it on closed roads.

Routes and profiles

CW125 Sportive Short Route: 40 miles

CW125 Sportive Standard Route: 125 km

CW125 Sportive Epic Route: 125 miles

The challenges

1 Hob Hill

The road coming out of Tilston heading to Duckington, comes just before the halfway point. It’s a steady 1.8-mile climb with a shallow gradient. It bites at the top where it hits a swift seven per cent.

2 Going the distance

Riding 125 miles is a long day in the saddle. With over 30 miles to go after Mow Cop, making sure you keep fuelling properly throughout the ride is essential.

3 Oulton Park timed lap

This is your chance to see what you can do on a timed lap of the famous circuit. For anyone feeling especially competitive (or for those who happen to own an F2 car), the lap record for the full 2.69-mile circuit is 5.29.

Nail it: 4 Mow Cop

At around a mile long, with an average gradient of 12 per cent, Mow Cop is a climb that rewards careful pacing, as the second half of this killer berg is much steeper than the first.

The glorious but brutal climb comes with nearly 94 miles already in your legs, so it will be a real test on the steeper sections, where the gradient is as much as 23 per cent.

Resist the urge to walk; grin and bear it and you will be rewarded with a great sense of achievement and some stunning views.

How to enter

Entry is £17-£35 and can be booked through the website: ukcyclingevents.co.uk Entry will be available on the day but only if not sold out.

HQ details

Oulton Park, Little Budworth, CW6 9BW.From the north, take jct 19 of the M6 and follow A556 through Northwich towards Chester. From the south leave the M6 at junction 18 and follow the A54. Crewe and Chester train stations are approximately 12 miles away.

Where to stay

The Premier Inn Northwich Sandiway is five miles from the start line. For something more chic, try Willington Hall in Tarporley. Akesmere Farm and Lakeside Barn both offer bed and breakfast nearby.

Where to eat

Just off the A54 is a pub with garden, the Shrewsbury Arms. Pesto at Cabbage Hall is a country pub with an Italian menu or you could try the Fox and Barrel in Cotebrook. Cholmondeley Arms is an old school house that you’ll pass halfway through your ride — it does a good pint and killer steak.

Local bike shop

Cyclone Cycles in nearby Winsford or Rock Gardens Cycles in Tarporley.

Official partners: