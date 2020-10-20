Santini partner the 2020 Cycling Weekly Awards and offer money can’t buy prize for the Club of the Year

Italian cycling clothing company Santini are sponsoring the Club of the Year category for the 2020 Cycling Weekly Awards.

On behalf of Santini the winning club will receive a Pro Tour Team experience for 15 team riders including:

Sleek Race kit as worn by Santini’s World Pro Tour Teams for 15 members packed in Santini sports bags

Unique FOC Design with Santini head designer

The team Featured in Santini social media and ZF custom campaign

10% discount on all future club kit for 6 months

The prize will be awarded to a club that has set high standards from a sporting or community sense, or through having a strong purpose or mission. Clubs are the bedrock of the sport in this country and almost all the country’s best riders came through or have been involved in the club scene. No matter what hits the headlines, it’s the club riders out on the roads week in week out that make cycling what it is. And that’s so much more than just a sport.

Jonathan Sangan Santini UK Custom Sales manager says, “Santini is proud once again to Sponsor Cycling Weekly Club of the Year. 2020 has been a challenging year for us all but the camaraderie, determination, community spirit and kindness of Clubs and riders has shone through despite all.

Our Pro Rider prize is to celebrate your clubs achievements with the finest World Tour Custom kit, but also our discount package will help all members new and old experience Santini quality and a lasting legacy”.

The Italian cycling clothing company was founded in 1965 by Pietro Santini and started by making clothes but quickly switched to cycling apparel, inspired by Pietro’s love of cycling. Made in Italy, Santini clothes are now worn by pro and amateur road cyclists, as well as triathlons and runners.

Santini premium custom clothing has been rigorously tested in all conditions by World Tour teams Trek Segafredo and Boels Dolmans and 15 lucky riders from the 2020 Club of the Year will get clad in kit as worn by the likes of Ritchie Porte and Lizzie Deignan.

FIT. PERFORMANCE. COMFORT. DURABILITY.

As well as this the club will get the experience of putting together a brand new design with a Santini head designer.

Inside the Santini Factory