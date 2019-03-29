Tweets of the week: Lizzie Deignan, Sir Chris Hoy, Ian Bibby and more

The best social media posts from across the cycling world this week

As we all know, cyclists and social media are often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton.

Here are some that caught our eye this week, including ones from Johan Museeuw, Katie Archibald and Luke Rowe.

1. Making sure you get your efforts in on the ride home can sometimes be self-influenced.

2. Getting pumped up for a bike race can be achieved in many ways.

3. Reminiscing about the good old Strava days…

4. …but I think we know one of the reasons why those times have disappeared.

5. I wonder if Ladbrokes is taking bets on Individual Sprint medallists at the 2040 Olympic Games?

6. That is one way to negotiate the Paterberg, look out for this tactic next Sunday.

7. ‘When you can’t fake how happy you are for your colleague any longer’

8. Trying to shed those last few grams before the Zwift weigh in…

9. One of the most wonderful road signs in all of Belgium (and cycling).

10. We’ve all been there, but perhaps never had the guts to tell the world.

We’ll back in seven days’ time for more of the best from social media.