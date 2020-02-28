Watch: Pro bike comes to life in team bike build video

Fresh off the back of the launch of it’s brand new 2020 road bike range, Vitus has unveiled the bikes the racers of the Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother UK will be running for 2020.

To add a little colour to the story, Vitus has worked with YouTube bike builder extraordinaire Gee Milner, he of Dream Builds fame, and asked him to bring team racer Mikey Mottram’s race bikes to life.

Bike Build Specification

The team will be riding the Vitus Vitesse Evo Disc frameset, a bike that offers semi-compact geometry with plenty of flexibility in set up. It’s a machine which has been repeatedly applauded for its handling, though the frame stiffness has been a bit of a Marmite experience between reviewers.

Here’s the full spec:

Frame and fork : Vitus Vitesse Evo Disc ​



Headset : Brand-X Integrated – Carbon Cap ​



Groupse t: SRAM Red eTap AXS 12 speed ​



Brakes : SRAM Red eTap AXS Hydraulic disc ​



BB-set : SRAM DUB Bottom Bracket ​



Crankset : SRAM Red eTap AXS DUB Power Meter ​



Seatpost : Prime Primavera Carbon Seatpost ​



Seat : Selle San Marco Mantra ​



Bar : Prime Primavera Carbon ​



Stem : Prime Primavera Carbon ​



Wheelset : Prime BlackEdition 50 Carbon Disc Wheelset ​



Chain : SRAM Red AXS 12 speed ​



Cassette : SRAM Red AXS 12 speed ​



Tyres : Schwalbe Pro One TT TLE – 25c ​



Pedals : Shimano Ultegra Carbon ​



Weight: 7.5kg inc pedals

Vitus’ team manager Chris McGlinchey said: ​“We’re so excited to introduce the 2020 Vitus Pro Cycling P/B Brother UK Race Bike. For the 2020 Season they will be racing on our Vitesse Evo Disc platform. The team will be racing on the top end SRAM Red eTap AXS 12 speed groupset, finished with Prime Bike Components carbon wheels, bar, stem and seatposts.

“The candy red paintwork is as stunning in real life and will certainly stand out in the bunch. Time to get racing!”

The team are racing on SRAM eTap AXS groupsets for the 2020 season. Featuring industry-leading technology and features, SRAM Red eTap AXS sits at the top of the SRAM performance tree. It gives you every possible benefit from a wireless electronic groupset- modern gearing, advanced chain management, and easy personalisation.​

The team are utilising high performance carbon components from Prime Bike Components. Using their top flight Black Edition Carbon Tubeless Disc wheelsets and Carbon Primavera handlebar, stem and seatpost. The team will continue to roll on Schwalbe tyres for another year, having recently launched an updated Pro One TLE tyre and new Pro One TT TLE, the team are fully behind the performance of tubeless tyres in the professional peloton.

Sit back, grab a cup of tea and enjoy.