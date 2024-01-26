10% off Zwift Hub One with 1-year Zwift membership

Zwift is offering Cycling Weekly readers an opportunity to save 10% when purchasing a Zwift Hub One direct drive smart trainer with 1-Year Zwift Membership.

To receive the discount all you have to do is use the exclusive code: FUTURE10. The code is redeemable on Zwift.com in the US, UK and EU, is one use per customer and is valid while stocks of the Hub One last. The code expires on February 6th, 2024 and can not be combined with other discounts.

Zwift Hub One with 1-year Zwift membership US: was $599.00 , now $539.10 at Zwift

UK: was £549 , now £494.10 at Zwift Use the exclusive Cycling Weekly discount code FUTURE10 to save on the Hub One and Zwift membership bundle. The Hub One uses a single single sprocket and wireless virtual shifting to make training indoors easier than ever. The smart trainer is compatible with most 8 to 12-speed bikes, as well as a range of wheel sizes and both quick release and thru axle framesets.

The single sprocket Hub One is designed to make training at home a breeze thanks to the straightforward set up and ease of use. The preinstalled 14-tooth Zwift Cog is compatible with most 8 to 12-speed bikes and delivers silent and smooth virtual shifting across 24 gears via the Zwift Click wireless controller. The controller attaches via two rubber o-rings, which means it should be compatible with a wide range of handlebars.

“With virtual shifting, cyclists will enjoy shifting free of lag and chain skips, even when shifting under load,” Zwift says. “Modern smart bikes are now so quiet, the loudest noise when riding actually comes from the bike's physical drivetrain. With virtual shifting, much of this added noise is eliminated, leaving the rest of your house in peace while you sweat it out in the virtual world of Watopia.”

Bundling the trainer together with a year’s Zwift membership opens a world of group rides, varied workouts and structured training plans - all helping you to get fitter, achieve your goals and have fun while doing it.

And the Hub One is more than equipped to handle your progress, boasting a maximum power of 1800 watts and gradient simulation up to 16%. The trainer has a built in power meter to accurately measure your power in watts, while its smart resistance cleverly matches the gradient of the road, updating every 10 seconds to create a realistic ride feel. Other built-in metrics include cadence, speed and distance.