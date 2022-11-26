Amazing 38% off Garmin Edge 530 GPS computer at Chain Reaction Cycles

If you've been in the market for one of Garmin's new Edge GPS units, there has never been a better time to pick one up than this weekend. We've been keeping a close eye on all the best deals as we approach Cyber Monday, and have come up with this absolute stonker on the Garmin Edge 530 – nearly 40% off.

This is a truly great deal on what has become one of the US GPS giant's most popular cycling computers – the perfect blend of function, form and affordability. The Chain Reaction Cycles Black Friday price of £159.99 (opens in new tab) makes it a whole £10 cheaper than the RRP for Garmin's bottom-rung Edge 130 Plus – though Amazon UK currently has that for £114.99 (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)in what is an incredible deal.

Unsurprisingly, CRC also has a great deal on the Garmin Edge 830 GPS – the bigger brother of the 530. It's reduced from £349.99 to £249.99 (opens in new tab) – a 29% drop and again, a great price and a great buy in our book.

Of course, there's a lot of choice in the GPS arena for cyclists, which can buying one a daunting decision. To get the full lowdown on what to look for and what's available, check out our Best Cycling Computers 2022 guide. It features both the Garmin Edge 530 and the Garmin Edge 830 as well as other Garmin models and also models from other brands such as the popular Wahoo Elemnt Roam, and the Bryton Ryder 420 E.

(opens in new tab) Spotlight Deal Garmin Edge 530 cycling computer: was £259.99 now £159.99 (opens in new tab) For its size and affordability, the Garmin Edge 530 packs a hefty punch, with access to oodles of data in a smart and intuitive package. Settings are customisable and it supports live tracking too. USA best deal: was $300 now $259.99 (opens in new tab)

With the first 500 and the 800 series Garmins having launched more than 10 years ago now, it's fair to say that they have become mainstays for many riders and have been finely honed into their latest iterations. But if you're not familiar, the standout difference between the two is that the 800 series features a touchscreen, while the 500 is button operated. But having been carefully refined over the years both are highly regarded.

(opens in new tab) Garmin Edge 830 cycle computer: was £349.99 now £249.99 (opens in new tab) While the features it boasts are very similar to the Edge 530, including the claimed 20-hour battery life the Garmin Edge 830 has touchscreen functionality instead of buttons. Our testers voted it the best GPS computer for on-the-move rerouting (opens in new tab). USA best deal: was $400 now $349.99 (opens in new tab)