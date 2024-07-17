Bargain practical bike accessories that you need on Amazon Prime Day
Take advantage of some great prices on our favourite cycling accessories
Amazon Prime Day is a great chance to pick up a few accessories that will make your cycling life easier and safer whilst saving money at the same time.
Here are a few of our favourite products that can be picked up at a bargain price currently.
Security
AirBell Bicycle Bell for Apple AirTag: Was $17.99 Now $14.39 | Save 20%
Ideal for commuters and off-road riders, this clever bell not only alerts pedestrians to your presence but also gives you the perfect place to hide an Apple AirTag so that you can keep an eye on your bike when it’s not by your side.
Apple AirTag (4 pack): Was £119 Now £84 | Save 29%
Always handy to have around, you can now save 29% on this 4 pack of Apple AirTags. Stash one in your bike to keep tabs on it or attach one to your keys so that you never misplace them again.
ABUS Bordo Granit X Plus 6500/110: Was $209.99 Now $84.99 | Save 60%
Save a very useful 60% on this Abus bike lock. It's made from 5.5mm steel bars for exceptional toughness and folds down into a very compact shape for carriage. The soft-touch coating will protect your bike's paintwork and it's supplied with 2 keys, including one with an LED light for night use.
Tim Russon is a writer and photographer who has worked in the outdoor and cycling industry for over 20 years. He can’t remember a time when he didn’t own a bike and has road, gravel, mountain and retro bikes in the shed. His favourite place to ride is the Dolomites, a simply stunning area which has breathtaking views and incredible roads combined with lovely food and great wine.
He prefers long, hot climbs in the big mountains, but as he lives on the edge of the Peak District he has to make do with short, cold climbs most of the time instead.
