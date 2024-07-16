Act fast! Get more than £300 off Echelon's Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike

A Peloton-style experience for a fraction of the price on Amazon Prime Day

Echelon Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike
Tim Russon
By
last updated

With 41% off its RRP of £799 for Amazon Prime Day meaning it now costs under £500, the Echelon Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike will be attractive to those who don’t want the Zwift experience and prefer a standalone, permanent training set-up when it's not possible to get out on the road. 

It's designed to be used alongside Echelon's app for exercise sessions and progress measurement - a bit like Peloton but less expensive. Although it calls itself ‘smart’ and does connect to tablets via Bluetooth, there is no direct connectivity to cycling apps such as Zwift as there is power measurement. Instead, it offers 32 levels of resistance that are manually selected by turning the large red knob.

Echelon Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike&nbsp;

Echelon Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike 

 Was £799.00, Now £474.05  

A similar price to turbo trainers, but with the versatility to fit the whole family and with access to live and on-demand online classes.

See it at Amazon here

View Deal

Tim Russon
Tim Russon

Tim Russon is a writer and photographer who has worked in the outdoor and cycling industry for over 20 years. He can’t remember a time when he didn’t own a bike and has road, gravel, mountain and retro bikes in the shed. His favourite place to ride is the Dolomites, a simply stunning area which has breathtaking views and incredible roads combined with lovely food and great wine.

He prefers long, hot climbs in the big mountains, but as he lives on the edge of the Peak District he has to make do with short, cold climbs most of the time instead.

