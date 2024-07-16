Act fast! Get more than £300 off Echelon's Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike

With 41% off its RRP of £799 for Amazon Prime Day meaning it now costs under £500, the Echelon Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike will be attractive to those who don’t want the Zwift experience and prefer a standalone, permanent training set-up when it's not possible to get out on the road.

It's designed to be used alongside Echelon's app for exercise sessions and progress measurement - a bit like Peloton but less expensive. Although it calls itself ‘smart’ and does connect to tablets via Bluetooth, there is no direct connectivity to cycling apps such as Zwift as there is power measurement. Instead, it offers 32 levels of resistance that are manually selected by turning the large red knob.

Echelon Connect Sport Smart Exercise Bike Was £799.00, Now £474.05 A similar price to turbo trainers, but with the versatility to fit the whole family and with access to live and on-demand online classes. See it at Amazon here

Echelon offers live and on-demand classes through their app, although you will have to use your phone or tablet to access them as no screen is included. The app also provides workouts for other forms of exercise such as rowing or running, but everything requires a subscription after the included trial period.

The easily adjustable saddle height, reach and handlebar height will also appeal to anyone who wants an easy way to share the bike with a spouse or housemate, as it is simple to alter the bike’s position.

There is a 7kg flywheel to mimic the sensation of riding a real bike and the wide base provides plenty of stability for maximal sprint sessions

Alternatively, have a look at our guide to the best smart trainers for alternatives.