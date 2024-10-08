Wahoo slashes prices on Amazon Prime Day, with up to 27% off on top-rated turbo trainers and accessories

Amazon Prime Days are upon us, and Wahoo has discounts across the range, to help you kickstart your winter training

Closeup wahoo kickr turbo trainer in use
Wahoo with up to 27% off this Amazon Prime Day, getting you ready for the indoor training season ahead
(Image credit: Future)
Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and Wahoo just announced a swathe of discounts exclusively for Prime members (remember, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial).

With the changing of seasons, Wahoo is offering Prime members up to 27% off, including some of the best turbo trainers, and its extensive range of home training accessories to kickstart your winter training season.

Wahoo KICKR Snap Wheel On Turbo Trainer: Was £249Now £212

Wahoo KICKR Snap Wheel On Turbo Trainer: Was £249 Now £212

A wheel-on system can be an affordable way to get started with indoor training, and the Kickr Snap packs in features usually only found on far more expensive units. In our testing, the data accuracy for a wheel-on unit was excellant, bundling that with the high peak outputs and inclination simulation, it is a no-brainer.

Read our full Wahoo Kickr Snap Review

View Deal
Wahoo KICKR Headwind Smart Fan: Was £229.99Now £169.00

Wahoo KICKR Headwind Smart Fan: Was £229.99 Now £169.00

The Wahoo Kickr Headwind could be considered a pricy option if used in just manual mode. However, link up a heart rate monitor or speed sensor and the Wahoo's party trick means it will track your effect and respond to your cooling needs.

Something our tech team have always found with normal household fans and slightly overlooked, they tend to have very narrow airflow patterns. The Kickr Headwind really does create that headwind feel of fully encompassing your body in cooling air.

View Deal
Wahoo TICKR fit Armband Heart Rate Monitor: Was £64.99Now £49.00

Wahoo TICKR fit Armband Heart Rate Monitor: Was £64.99 Now £49.00

Armband wearables have become increasingly popular amongst cross-fitters and triathletes, for their ease of use, comfort and of course use across disciplines. So, if your cycling is part of a much broader training plan or you like to mix it up, the Tickr fit could be a good option for you.

Plus the Tickr Fit benefits from being a rechargeable battery with 30+ hours of use, something a lot of chest-based units still aren't.

View Deal

