Wahoo slashes prices on Amazon Prime Day, with up to 27% off on top-rated turbo trainers and accessories

Amazon Prime Day has arrived, and Wahoo just announced a swathe of discounts exclusively for Prime members (remember, you can sign up for a free 30 day trial).

With the changing of seasons, Wahoo is offering Prime members up to 27% off, including some of the best turbo trainers, and its extensive range of home training accessories to kickstart your winter training season.

Headline discounts include 15% off the Wahoo KICKR Snap, which we awarded 4.5 out of 5 stars, and the accolade of best wheel-on turbo trainer. The biggest saving has been given to the Wahoo KICKR headwind Bluetooth Fan, which gets 27% off and is controlled by your speed and heart rate, making it a fantastic addition to any indoor training setup.

For my pick of the deals, which look to be in the UK only, keep scrolling. If you would like to see more of the best cycling deals this Amazon Prime Day, head over to our main hub where I am hunting down the best deals.

The best deals from Wahoo this Amazon Prime Day

My top picks from the Wahoo Prime Day Sale

Wahoo KICKR Snap Wheel On Turbo Trainer: Was £249 Now £212 A wheel-on system can be an affordable way to get started with indoor training, and the Kickr Snap packs in features usually only found on far more expensive units. In our testing, the data accuracy for a wheel-on unit was excellant, bundling that with the high peak outputs and inclination simulation, it is a no-brainer. Read our full Wahoo Kickr Snap Review

Wahoo KICKR Headwind Smart Fan: Was £229.99 Now £169.00 The Wahoo Kickr Headwind could be considered a pricy option if used in just manual mode. However, link up a heart rate monitor or speed sensor and the Wahoo's party trick means it will track your effect and respond to your cooling needs. Something our tech team have always found with normal household fans and slightly overlooked, they tend to have very narrow airflow patterns. The Kickr Headwind really does create that headwind feel of fully encompassing your body in cooling air.