Giant slashes bike prices on TCR, Propel and Defy models in huge sale amid industry chaos

Giant UK has launched a sale featuring 20% off a range of its bikes. These include road, gravel and hybrid offerings, with savings available on many models across its line-ups, including the popular TCR, Revolt and Defy road bikes.

The sale comes hot on the heels of last week's announcement that the Taiwan-based brand's sales had dropped by 20% in the first quarter of 2024. Giant cited post-Covid era inventory issues as a contributory factor to the fall in sales.

With the bike industry continuing to face challenging times, sales of this nature remain a regular affair. In recent months Specialized UK cut prices across a wide range of products, from bikes to apparel, while the likes of Canyon have run similar discount campaigns. The German direct-to-consumer brand listed "inventory challenges" as one of the reasons for the sale, which while denting its profits did help to stimulate growth; figures released by Canyon showed an increase by 23% year-on-year in quarter three of 2023.

For cyclists the tumult does mean that bargain can be found, and we've selected a few of the standout deals in the Giant UK sale across a range of price points.

Best road and gravel bike deals in the Giant sale

Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc 0: was £10,999, now £8,799 Ridden by WorldTour riders, this lightweight all-rounder is a bike designed for a variety of terrain thanks to a blend of low weight, stiffness and aerodynamics. In this guise it features a 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and carbon Cadex 36 wheels.Savings of £2,200 take this well under the £10k mark, which represents a genuine bargain, albeit within the very expensive top-tier race bike category.

Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1: was £5,499, now £4,399 Giant's dedicated aero race bike features truncated ellipse airfoil tube shapes and Contact SLR/SL Aero cockpit, both designed to reduce drag and make you go faster. Here the frameset is paired with SRAM's Rival AXS 12-speed groupset and Giant SLR 1 50 Carbon Disc wheels. This deal will save you £1,100 off the retail price; you can read out full review of the Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 for more detail.

Giant Revolt Advanced 0: was £3,699, now £2,949 This lightweight carbon gravel bike comes with Giant's flip chip tech on the rear dropout that alters the wheelbase and a result the handling. In the long setting allows this means you can run tires up to 53mm in width. Other noteworthy details include Shimano's 2x11 GRX RX-810 groupset, which features hydraulic disc brakes.

Giant Defy Advanced Pro 3: was £3,339, now £2,699 The Defy remains one of the most popular endurance bikes, and with good reason. The carbon frame is designed to be comfortable over long distances, with the D-Fuse seatpost and bars also helping to absorb vibrations and reduce rider fatigue. Clearance for 35mm tires also aids comfort and versatility. This model features a mechanical 11-speed Shimano 105 groupset with hydraulic brakes and Giant's SLR 2 36 Carbon Disc wheels.

Giant Contend AR 3: was £1,119, now £954 The Contend is a road bike that focuses on comfort. Like th Defy it features the innovative D-Fuse seatpost to help reduce vibrations, while also having a frameset tha allows for tires up to 38mm in width. Now under £1000, this model boasts an aluminium frame with a carbon fork and a 9-speed Shimano Sora groupset with Tektro mechanical disc brakes.

The industry turmoil seems set to continue well into 2024 - we outlined the reasons behind the situation, and what it means for consumers, here.