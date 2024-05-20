Giant slashes bike prices on TCR, Propel and Defy models in huge sale amid industry chaos
Discounts can be found across a range of popular road and gravel models
Giant UK has launched a sale featuring 20% off a range of its bikes. These include road, gravel and hybrid offerings, with savings available on many models across its line-ups, including the popular TCR, Revolt and Defy road bikes.
The sale comes hot on the heels of last week's announcement that the Taiwan-based brand's sales had dropped by 20% in the first quarter of 2024. Giant cited post-Covid era inventory issues as a contributory factor to the fall in sales.
With the bike industry continuing to face challenging times, sales of this nature remain a regular affair. In recent months Specialized UK cut prices across a wide range of products, from bikes to apparel, while the likes of Canyon have run similar discount campaigns. The German direct-to-consumer brand listed "inventory challenges" as one of the reasons for the sale, which while denting its profits did help to stimulate growth; figures released by Canyon showed an increase by 23% year-on-year in quarter three of 2023.
For cyclists the tumult does mean that bargain can be found, and we've selected a few of the standout deals in the Giant UK sale across a range of price points.
Best road and gravel bike deals in the Giant sale
Giant TCR Advanced SL Disc 0: was £10,999, now £8,799
Ridden by WorldTour riders, this lightweight all-rounder is a bike designed for a variety of terrain thanks to a blend of low weight, stiffness and aerodynamics. In this guise it features a 12-speed Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and carbon Cadex 36 wheels.Savings of £2,200 take this well under the £10k mark, which represents a genuine bargain, albeit within the very expensive top-tier race bike category.
Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1: was £5,499, now £4,399
Giant's dedicated aero race bike features truncated ellipse airfoil tube shapes and Contact SLR/SL Aero cockpit, both designed to reduce drag and make you go faster. Here the frameset is paired with SRAM's Rival AXS 12-speed groupset and Giant SLR 1 50 Carbon Disc wheels. This deal will save you £1,100 off the retail price; you can read out full review of the Giant Propel Advanced Pro 1 for more detail.
Giant Revolt Advanced 0: was £3,699, now £2,949
This lightweight carbon gravel bike comes with Giant's flip chip tech on the rear dropout that alters the wheelbase and a result the handling. In the long setting allows this means you can run tires up to 53mm in width. Other noteworthy details include Shimano's 2x11 GRX RX-810 groupset, which features hydraulic disc brakes.
Giant Defy Advanced Pro 3: was £3,339, now £2,699
The Defy remains one of the most popular endurance bikes, and with good reason. The carbon frame is designed to be comfortable over long distances, with the D-Fuse seatpost and bars also helping to absorb vibrations and reduce rider fatigue. Clearance for 35mm tires also aids comfort and versatility. This model features a mechanical 11-speed Shimano 105 groupset with hydraulic brakes and Giant's SLR 2 36 Carbon Disc wheels.
Giant Contend AR 3: was £1,119, now £954
The Contend is a road bike that focuses on comfort. Like th Defy it features the innovative D-Fuse seatpost to help reduce vibrations, while also having a frameset tha allows for tires up to 38mm in width. Now under £1000, this model boasts an aluminium frame with a carbon fork and a 9-speed Shimano Sora groupset with Tektro mechanical disc brakes.
The industry turmoil seems set to continue well into 2024 - we outlined the reasons behind the situation, and what it means for consumers, here.
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
-
-
Geraint Thomas: 'If I tried I could follow Pogačar for a bit, then blow up and lose ten minutes'
The Ineos Grenadiers rider, second overall, says that UAE Team Emirates will pay for "burying themselves" on stage 15
By Adam Becket Published
-
'Who TF flagged me?': Tadej Pogačar's achievement marked as questionable on Strava after Giro d’Italia stage victory
The queen stage of race featured the brutal Mortirolo pass and included more than 5,400 metres of elevation
By Tom Thewlis Published