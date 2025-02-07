Grab this Peacock 12-month subscription deal fast - get a year's worth of pro cycling coverage, including the Tour de France, for just $29.99

You can save a whopping $50 on one of the best US streaming services for cycling plus a ton of other sports, but you'll have to be quick - it ends soon

Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader&#039;s yellow jersey on Stage 19 of the 2024 TDF
Peacock is the only place to watch live coverage of the 2025 Tour de France
Peacock has the exclusive rights to show live coverage of the Tour de France and many other major races across the US, including Paris-Nice, Paris-Roubaix, the Ardennes Classics, the Critérium du Dauphiné, and the Tour de France Femmes.

So, if you want to see live cycling action in the US, you'll need a Peacock subscription. Right now, they're offering a brilliant deal on a 12-month subscription, reduced from $79.99 to just $29.99 - the best price we've seen since Black Friday.

Peacock TV 12-month Subscription
Peacock TV 12-month Subscription: was $79.99 now $29.99 at Peacock TV

Save $50—With this Peacock streaming deal, you can Stream live coverage of the 2025 men's and women's Tours de France. The deal also includes over 80,000 hours of TV and movies and many other sports, including NBA basketball, WWE, golf, and Premier League football.

The offer expires on February 18th.

View Deal
