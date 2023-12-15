Hurry! Today is Sigma Sport's last for standard Christmas delivery - up to 44% off pre-Christmas sales

With Christmas rapidly approaching, Sigma Sports has launched its online gift guide, featuring a range of products, from clothing to tech, all handpicked by the store.

A quick heads up: today, Friday. December 15th, is your last chance for your gifts to arrive before Christmas with standard delivery. The later you leave it, the more you'll have to pay for expedited delivery.

We've gone through the guide ourselves, selecting our favourite products that also happen to have a discount - in the case of some, this is as much as 44% off the retail price. Read on to see our pick of the Sigma Sports Christmas deals...

Sigma Sports Christmas Deals: Our picks

Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Thermal long sleeve jersey: was £240.00 , now from £135.00 at Sigma Sports The understated Danish brand doesn't come cheap, so saving as much as 44% off one of its thermal jerseys certainly warrants attention. Designed for winter riding, it blends water-repellent Schoeller fabrics on the front with SuperRoubaix fabric on the back to deliver breathability and warmth. It's all topped off with Durable Water Repellent finish. Other details include three rear pockets for your ride essentials.

Rapha Pro Team training bib tights: were £190.00 , now from £136.00 at Sigma Sports Rapha's Pro Team bib tights are designed for hard efforts in cold weather. Lightweight but still supportive they also feature a pad that's designed for longer training rides and reflective detailing on both legs. The lowest price here is for the black bibs, but you still get 25% off the slight more expensive blue color.

Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch: was £300.00 , now £219.00 at Sigma Sports The Forerunner 255 delivers accurate GPS, an effective heart rate monitor and plenty of training features all in an easy-to-read and lightweight package - and here your getting 27% off retail. You can read our review of the Foreunner 255 for more information.

Castelli Puro 3 long sleeve jersey: was £130.00 , now from £95.00 at Sigma Sports The Puro 3 ticks all the boxes for a reliable winter jersey - it's warm but breathable, has ample storage in the shape of three rear pockets, a full zip and reflective details. The fluro yellow colour aids low light conditions yet further and is offered here in a wide range of sizes and with 27% off.

Pro Torque Wrench: was £150.00 , now £99.00 at Sigma Sports If you're unsure about what to buy the cyclist in your life then a good quality torque wrench is well worth considering. This model from PRO is adjustable from 3 to 15Nm, which covers a vast majority of the bike, especially those low torque settings used for carbon seat posts and stems. It comes with a range of bits, including M3, M4, M5, M6 and T25 and 30 and all fits in a neat storage box. Currently with 34% off retail.

Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2: was £249.99 , now £199.99 at Sigma Sports Given that this is Wahoo's latest version of the Bolt GPS cycling computer, the 20% discount isn't at all bad. Saving £50, you're getting a streamlined head unit that blends solid navigation with a host of training features. The 2.2" screen size is ideal for those who don't want a tablet attached to their handlebars! You can read our glowing review of the Elemnt Bolt V2 for more detail.

Rapha Winter Collar: was £38.00 , now £28.00 at Sigma Sports I'd say this is the perfect stocking filler for any cyclist - a merino collar that can be pulled up over the face during cold weather or to protect the neck during windy rides, and all without any unnecessary bulk. I've had my Rapha winter collar for at least five or six years and it's still going strong, used throughout the year. Available here in black or grey.