Hurry! Today is Sigma Sport's last for standard Christmas delivery - up to 44% off pre-Christmas sales
Whether it's for a cycling obsessed significant other - or just a little pre-Christmas treat! - there are hefty discounts across of a range of Sigma's stock
With Christmas rapidly approaching, Sigma Sports has launched its online gift guide, featuring a range of products, from clothing to tech, all handpicked by the store.
A quick heads up: today, Friday. December 15th, is your last chance for your gifts to arrive before Christmas with standard delivery. The later you leave it, the more you'll have to pay for expedited delivery.
We've gone through the guide ourselves, selecting our favourite products that also happen to have a discount - in the case of some, this is as much as 44% off the retail price. Read on to see our pick of the Sigma Sports Christmas deals...
Sigma Sports Christmas Deals: Quick links
- Stocking Fillers: Castelli, Rapha - 37% off
- For the rider: Jerseys and bib up to 50% off
- For the bike: Tech and tools up to 28% off
Sigma Sports Christmas Deals: Our picks
Pas Normal Studios Mechanism Thermal long sleeve jersey:
was £240.00, now from £135.00 at Sigma Sports
The understated Danish brand doesn't come cheap, so saving as much as 44% off one of its thermal jerseys certainly warrants attention. Designed for winter riding, it blends water-repellent Schoeller fabrics on the front with SuperRoubaix fabric on the back to deliver breathability and warmth. It's all topped off with Durable Water Repellent finish. Other details include three rear pockets for your ride essentials.
Rapha Pro Team training bib tights:
were £190.00, now from £136.00 at Sigma Sports
Rapha's Pro Team bib tights are designed for hard efforts in cold weather. Lightweight but still supportive they also feature a pad that's designed for longer training rides and reflective detailing on both legs. The lowest price here is for the black bibs, but you still get 25% off the slight more expensive blue color.
Garmin Forerunner 255 smartwatch:
was £300.00, now £219.00 at Sigma Sports
The Forerunner 255 delivers accurate GPS, an effective heart rate monitor and plenty of training features all in an easy-to-read and lightweight package - and here your getting 27% off retail. You can read our review of the Foreunner 255 for more information.
Castelli Puro 3 long sleeve jersey:
was £130.00, now from £95.00 at Sigma Sports
The Puro 3 ticks all the boxes for a reliable winter jersey - it's warm but breathable, has ample storage in the shape of three rear pockets, a full zip and reflective details. The fluro yellow colour aids low light conditions yet further and is offered here in a wide range of sizes and with 27% off.
Pro Torque Wrench:
was £150.00, now £99.00 at Sigma Sports
If you're unsure about what to buy the cyclist in your life then a good quality torque wrench is well worth considering. This model from PRO is adjustable from 3 to 15Nm, which covers a vast majority of the bike, especially those low torque settings used for carbon seat posts and stems. It comes with a range of bits, including M3, M4, M5, M6 and T25 and 30 and all fits in a neat storage box. Currently with 34% off retail.
Wahoo Elemnt Bolt V2:
was £249.99, now £199.99 at Sigma Sports
Given that this is Wahoo's latest version of the Bolt GPS cycling computer, the 20% discount isn't at all bad. Saving £50, you're getting a streamlined head unit that blends solid navigation with a host of training features. The 2.2" screen size is ideal for those who don't want a tablet attached to their handlebars! You can read our glowing review of the Elemnt Bolt V2 for more detail.
Rapha Winter Collar:
was £38.00, now £28.00 at Sigma Sports
I'd say this is the perfect stocking filler for any cyclist - a merino collar that can be pulled up over the face during cold weather or to protect the neck during windy rides, and all without any unnecessary bulk. I've had my Rapha winter collar for at least five or six years and it's still going strong, used throughout the year. Available here in black or grey.
Castelli Toe Thingy 2 toe covers:
were £27.00, now £17.00 at Sigma Sports
Another handy item ideally suited as a stocking filler. Sometimes overshoes are a little too much, but you still need something to keep your toes warm. Enter Castelli's Toe Thingy 2. Made from a neoprene style fabric, they block out the wind in style. One size fits all and here with 37% off retail.
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
