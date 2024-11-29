I'm shocked. Saving $8749 on the original price, are we witnessing the biggest-ever Black Friday cycling discount on this Specialized gravel bike deal?

The $17,499 S-Works Diverge price tag has been slashed by 50%

Specialized S-Works Diverge STR in pink on a forest road
(Image credit: Future)
Hannah Bussey
By
published

We've been seeing some cracking Black Friday bike deals this year, but this one has almost left me lost for words (well ones that I can print anyway).

While we know that the best gravel bikes can cost 'as much as a car' these days, how about saving enough money to buy the bike and still buy the car?

Specialized S-Works Diverge STR Gravel Bike: Was $17,499 now $8,749.99 at Specialized

Specialized S-Works Diverge STR Gravel Bike: Was $17,499 now $8,749.99 at Specialized

This deal is wild, and still a lot of money, but there can't be many times you save this amount of cash unless you're buying a house.

View Deal
Specialized S-Work Diverge STR Gravel Bike: Was £12,000 now $8,999 at Sigma Sport

Specialized S-Work Diverge STR Gravel Bike: Was £12,000 now $8,999 at Sigma Sport

Unfortunately, the whopping 50% off the S-Works deal isn't available everywhere, despite hunting high and low for a UK option. I did however find this decent 25% saving on the bike at Sigma Sports.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1