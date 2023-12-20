My favored tubeless setup is currently on sale - up to 51% off tape, valves, sealant and repair kit
Deals on Muc-Off valves, Silca sealant and more
If you've not yet converted, there's no better than time to do so than Christmas. We're taking about setting up your wheels tubeless of course, and the holiday sales mean you can pick up the necessary kit while saving some money.
Even if your wheels and tires are tubeless-ready, you'll need some additional items before you can ditch the inner tubes for good. To help, we've selected a few of our favorite bits including tape, valves, sealant and repair tools - all at discounted prices.
If you're still a little unsure about making the conversion then you can read what our tech team has to say regarding the tubeless vs tubed tires for road bikes debate. However, if you've already decided to embrace the low-pressure life then read on...
Tubeless setup deals: Quick links
- Jenson USA: up to 58% off road & gravel wheels
- Wiggle: save on tubeless valves
- Backcountry: save up to 50% on tubeless kit
Tubeless setup deals: our picks
Muc-Off Rim Tape 25mm 10m
US:
was $17.67, now $16.00 at Amazon
UK:
was £20.00, now £12.99 at Sigma Sports
Available in variety of widths to suit road, gravel and MTB rims, I've selected the 25mm width here as its a good fit for the wider internal rims found on many of today's all-road and gravel wheelset.
There are many rim tapes to choose from but Muc-Off's is plenty stretchy making it easy to fit, as well as being semi-transparent so you can easily locate the valve hole.
Orange Seal Versa tubeless valves
US:
were $26.39, now from $13.55 at Backcountry
UK:
were £22.99, now £19.00 from Merlin Cycles
The US deal is for 44mm length valves only, while the UK offer is across a range of sizes. Each kit comes with two valves, two different rubber bases or grommets, extra valve cores, and a valve removal tool. The Versa valves' large base allows for the use of different sized grommets to create an airtight fit across different rim profiles.
Muc-Off V2 tubeless valves
US:
were $31.99, now $19.49 at Competitive Cyclist
UK:
were £27.00, now from £19.99 at Sigma Sports
If you have deeper section rims, then the V2's on offer here come in 60mm (US) and 80mm (UK) lengths. Each kit includes two aluminum Presta valves, two valve caps, two locking nuts, a valve core removal tool and three pairs of rubber bases for size choice.
Silca Ultimate Tubeless Sealant
US:
was $18.00, now $13.98 at Moosejaw
UK:
was £28.00, now £18.99 at Sigma Sports
The US deal is for the 8oz bottle, while the UK deal is for the 16oz. Either way, you're getting a premium product that won our test for the best tubeless sealant against some stiff competition.
Topeak Tubi Master+ Compact Repair Kit
US:
was $89.95, now $71.96 at Backcountry
UK:
was £71.99, now £35.99 at Tweeks
When you've set up your tubeless tires you'll want to make sure you can make repairs when out riding. This all-in-one tubeless tyre repair kit and CO2 inflator from Topeak only weighs 180g but contains a tire reamer, a serrated knife, plug insertion tools, repair plugs and a CO2 inflator - and it can be mounted to your bike frame too.
Vision Team 35 Disc wheelset
US:
was $366.00, now $274.50 at Backcountry
UK:
was £299.95, now £149 at Merlin Cycles
If you also need a set of tubeless-ready road wheels to complete your conversion, then the Team 35s from Vision are a steal. They feature 35mm deep rims, which makes them adaptable, and are compatible with thru-axle road frames.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider.
-
-
A love letter to my Rapha winter socks
They’re so good that I went back and bought two more pairs
By Tom Thewlis Published
-
US Zwift cyclist climbs equivalent of 138 Everests in a year
Keith Roy has broken an unofficial climbing record, totting up over 4 million feet this year
By Tom Davidson Published