My favored tubeless setup is currently on sale - up to 51% off tape, valves, sealant and repair kit

If you've not yet converted, there's no better than time to do so than Christmas. We're taking about setting up your wheels tubeless of course, and the holiday sales mean you can pick up the necessary kit while saving some money.

Even if your wheels and tires are tubeless-ready, you'll need some additional items before you can ditch the inner tubes for good. To help, we've selected a few of our favorite bits including tape, valves, sealant and repair tools - all at discounted prices.

If you're still a little unsure about making the conversion then you can read what our tech team has to say regarding the tubeless vs tubed tires for road bikes debate. However, if you've already decided to embrace the low-pressure life then read on...

Tubeless setup deals: our picks

Muc-Off Rim Tape 25mm 10m US: was $17.67 , now $16.00 at Amazon

UK: was £20.00 , now £12.99 at Sigma Sports Available in variety of widths to suit road, gravel and MTB rims, I've selected the 25mm width here as its a good fit for the wider internal rims found on many of today's all-road and gravel wheelset. There are many rim tapes to choose from but Muc-Off's is plenty stretchy making it easy to fit, as well as being semi-transparent so you can easily locate the valve hole.

Orange Seal Versa tubeless valves US: were $26.39 , now from $13.55 at Backcountry

UK: were £22.99 , now £19.00 from Merlin Cycles The US deal is for 44mm length valves only, while the UK offer is across a range of sizes. Each kit comes with two valves, two different rubber bases or grommets, extra valve cores, and a valve removal tool. The Versa valves' large base allows for the use of different sized grommets to create an airtight fit across different rim profiles.

Muc-Off V2 tubeless valves US: were $31.99 , now $19.49 at Competitive Cyclist

UK: were £27.00 , now from £19.99 at Sigma Sports If you have deeper section rims, then the V2's on offer here come in 60mm (US) and 80mm (UK) lengths. Each kit includes two aluminum Presta valves, two valve caps, two locking nuts, a valve core removal tool and three pairs of rubber bases for size choice.

Topeak Tubi Master+ Compact Repair Kit US: was $89.95 , now $71.96 at Backcountry

UK: was £71.99, now £35.99 at Tweeks When you've set up your tubeless tires you'll want to make sure you can make repairs when out riding. This all-in-one tubeless tyre repair kit and CO2 inflator from Topeak only weighs 180g but contains a tire reamer, a serrated knife, plug insertion tools, repair plugs and a CO2 inflator - and it can be mounted to your bike frame too.