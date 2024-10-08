My favourite Le Creuset coffee mugs are now 27% off for Amazon Prime Day

It's no secret that cyclists love coffee, and nowhere is that truer than inside the Cycling Weekly offices. In fact, these days I have to be promised a café stop to get out on a decent length ride.

You can imagine our excitement in the tech team when the Le Creuset coffee mugs that a number of us use are now significantly 27% off this Amazon Prime Day.

Now, while recommending coffee mugs is slightly off the beaten track for us here at Cycling Weekly, we think this deal is worth mentioning.

Every cyclist knows the value of a great coffee, whether it’s a pre-ride caffeine hit or a post-ride recovery brew. And when it comes to coffee enjoyment value, the vessel from which we drink this magical substance is paramount. Known for its iconic cast iron cookware, Le Creuset also crafts high-quality, durable coffee mugs in a number of lovely pastel-coloured glazed finishes.

The Le Creuset Stoneware mugs come in size options of 100, 200, 350 and 400ml - so there's something for everyone. Personally, I have the full complement of colours in my office, with six 100ml Expresso mugs lined up and ready to go. Do I use all of them? I couldn't possibly comment, but they certainly look the part, bringing a little bit of colour to my workspace.

It doesn't matter if you are WorldTour or a weekend warrior, a good coffee can be appreciated by anyone. (Image credit: Getty Images)

So why Le Crueset? Well let's be totally honest with you all here, first and foremost it's down to the lovely design and aesthetic. The mugs are available in a whole host of finishes from classic “Volcanic” orange to modern shades like “Sea Salt” and “Deep Teal,” so there’s a mug to match every personality and bike kit. And we really do mean bike kit - you might have noticed a trend in recent years to move towards understated, pastel coloured cycling kit? Well Le Crueset got there first - in fact, they've been there for years.

So, whether you're an early-morning rider who enjoys a cup before hitting the road or likes to unwind with a warm drink after tackling the trails, Le Creuset mugs make the ideal partner for cyclists who appreciate great coffee.

As cyclists, we’re picky about our gear - and our coffee is no exception. In the same way, we trust a reliable bike computer like the Garmin Edge 530 to deliver consistent performance, we rely on Le Creuset coffee mugs to deliver that perfect cup every time.