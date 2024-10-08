My favourite Le Creuset coffee mugs are now 27% off for Amazon Prime Day

Everyone knows coffee tastes better when it's in a nice mug and why wouldn't you want them in rainbow colours?

Le Creuset Espresso coffee mugs on a window sill with a potted house plant
(Image credit: Future)
Joe Baker
By
published

It's no secret that cyclists love coffee, and nowhere is that truer than inside the Cycling Weekly offices. In fact, these days I have to be promised a café stop to get out on a decent length ride.

You can imagine our excitement in the tech team when the Le Creuset coffee mugs that a number of us use are now significantly 27% off this Amazon Prime Day.

Le Creuset Stoneware Espresso Mug
Le Creuset Stoneware Espresso Mug: at Amazon UK

Le Creuset Stoneware Mug: was £15.00 now £11.00 at Amazon

The best pieces of design are those that provide both form and function - something Le Creuset has certainly managed with its Stoneware mugs. Are we biased by the fact that multiple members of the Cycling Weekly team have these exact coffee mugs? Quite possibly, but we all agree these are the perfect vessel for your morning brew.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1