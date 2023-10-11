My ideal Wahoo indoor training set up is massively reduced in Amazon’s Prime Day sales

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 continues until the end of today - Wednesday October 11th.

No need to go hunting around, we've found a complete Wahoo training setup on Amazon in the Prime Day sale.

If you’re looking for a way to maintain fitness through the colder months or tune-up for a race, it turns out Amazon has everything you need. You can build an entire 'pain cave' including the Wahoo Kickr Core turbo trainer, Kickr Headwind and Kickr Desk, complete with accessories, all in one place.

You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to access these Prime Day deals. The good news is that you can take out a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime, put your order through and cancel the membership straight after. If you're interested in browsing the full selection of all the handpicked deals we've found this Prime Day, you can find our main hub page over here.

Best Wahoo indoor training deals

Wahoo Kickr Core USA: was $599.99 now $569.99 at Amazon UK: £549 at Amazon If you're looking for plenty of features without a hefty price tag, the Wahoo Kickr Core is the one for you. It's the lightest of Wahoo's direct drive smart turbo trainers, and offers easy setup and good accuracy. It will still satisfy the needs of the most powerful riders, with 1800 watts of resistance, and a flywheel that's still heavy enough for a stable ride feel. This trainer provides everything you need and nothing you don't, and this Amazon deal for US customers leaves some spare cash for accessories. In the UK we couldn't find any good deals on the Core. Canyon is offering it slightly discounted but there are delivery costs to take into account, and it can still be purchased on Amazon if you'd like to buy everything together.

Wahoo Kickr Desk USA: was $299.99 now $239.99 at Amazon UK: £229.99 at Amazon Having somewhere to place your laptop, tablet or phone, alongside other essentials such as snacks, makes the whole experience that much easier. The Wahoo Kickr Desk is height-adjustable for optimised viewing of your choice of cycling app, and is easy to get into position thanks to wheels on the base. When you're not pedalling, it doubles up nicely as a standing desk.

Wahoo Kickr Headwind USA: $431.92 at Amazon UK: £229.99 at Amazon I for one can't train indoors without a fan. It's essential to a comfortable indoor cycling setup, and the Kickr Headwind from Wahoo is as advanced as they get. It's a smart fan, meaning it links to a trainer/speed sensor and heart rate monitor, adjusting fan speed according to your effort. It can also be used manually, so you can have it continually on full power while doing a particularly sweaty session. It's not on a deal in the US or UK currently, but it's well worth considering for the complete Wahoo indoor set up.

Best turbo trainer accessory deals

POWR LABS Bike Mat USA: was $31.99 now $25.59 at Amazon UK: was £35.89 now £28.71 at Amazon Purchase a training mat and you'll prevent grease and sweat from getting onto your floor. Wahoo do their own mat if you want to keep everything on brand, but we found a great deal on this Powr Lab version.