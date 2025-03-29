Not a typo! These Oura Gen 3 Smart Rings have up to $100 off – Get a deep dive on your health and well being with these Amazon deals

Smart rings are some of the hottest items of wearable health and fitness tracking tech on the market. They can offer the majority of biometric tracking indicators as most of the best smartwatches, but with a more discreet, sleek and stylish design.

Get the Oura Gen 3 Smart Ring for just $249.99 at Amazon.

One of the best smart rings available is from Oura, and it scored a 4 out of 5 stars in our Oura ring review. Right now, at Amazon, you can grab the Oura Gen 3 smart ring for $249 – which is a 29% saving of the RRP of $349, and makes this a superb smart ring deal. It's also the cheapest the Oura Gen 3 smart ring has been this year.

For shoppers in the UK, the Oura Gen 3 is also discounted in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, down to £199 from £249 – a 20% reduction.

Oura Gen 3 Smart Ring: was $349 now $249 at Amazon Save $100 on the Oura Gen 3 smart ring in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. As a 24/7 wearable, a smart ring is a great choice for tracking your health and fitness. The Oura 3 has research-grade sensors that monitor over 20 biometric indicators with precision, delivering all the details and stats to the well-presented Oura app. It won't track ride specific details like speed, distance or GPS tracking – but for anyone more focused on overall well being and recovery these are a great choice. Read our full Oura Smart Ring review

The Oura Gen 3 Smart Ring will track 20+ biometrics that include: Heart rate and heart rate variability (HRV), body temperature, blood oxygen levels (Sp02), activity, calories burned, steps taken, sleep stages and movement during sleep and basal body temperature (to provide menstrual cycle data).

The Oura app will then compile all the data into a user-friendly experience, offering insights that extend far beyond sport-specific activity. Using the Oura app costs $5.99/£5.99 per month, with your first month free.

The Oura Smart Rings come in various colour choices (Image credit: Oura)

Oura claims with 24/7 monitoring, it delivers a comprehensive view of your health. Its combination of advanced features and user-friendly insights make it a powerful tool for anyone seeking to optimise their well-being. Oura also says that with finger worn technology it allows for the most accurate pulse reading, making your health data and insights more personalised than ever.

The Oura Ring’s research-grade sensors monitor over 20 biometric indicators with precision – which makes sizing crucial, and Oura offers a buy in advance sizing kit for $10/£10 which is then discounted of your future purchase.

It's worth noting that a Oura Smart Ring won't track real-time riding activity metrics like speed, distance, elevation, cadence, etc. There's no GPS or heart-rate broadcasting either – so for a cycling-specific tool it's pretty limited.

However, as a supplemental tool for recovery and a deep dive into overall health rather than a dedicated activity tracker – the Oura Ring provides a wealth of useful data, and at this current price, if it suits your overall needs – a great alternative option.