Not a typo! These Oura Gen 3 Smart Rings have up to $100 off – Get a deep dive on your health and well being with these Amazon deals

The Oura Smart Rings are rated as one of the best way's to track sleep, heart rate and fitness with a focus on recovery and wellness

Female wearing the Oura smart ring and using the Oura app
(Image credit: Oura)
Paul Brett's avatar
By
published

Smart rings are some of the hottest items of wearable health and fitness tracking tech on the market. They can offer the majority of biometric tracking indicators as most of the best smartwatches, but with a more discreet, sleek and stylish design.

Get the Oura Gen 3 Smart Ring for just $249.99 at Amazon.

Oura Gen 3 Smart Ring
Oura Gen 3 Smart Ring: was $349 now $249 at Amazon

Save $100 on the Oura Gen 3 smart ring in the Amazon Big Spring Sale. As a 24/7 wearable, a smart ring is a great choice for tracking your health and fitness. The Oura 3 has research-grade sensors that monitor over 20 biometric indicators with precision, delivering all the details and stats to the well-presented Oura app. It won't track ride specific details like speed, distance or GPS tracking – but for anyone more focused on overall well being and recovery these are a great choice.

Read our full Oura Smart Ring review

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1