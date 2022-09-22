World Car Free Day deals - tempted to start cycle commuting to work? Load up on these discounted essentials

Today is World Car Free Day, which is all about encouraging motorists to give up their cars for the day and promoting the improvement of mass transport, cycling and walking.

It’s ‘Cycle Commuting’ week on Cycling Weekly this week - whether you’re a seasoned urban cyclist or if this is the first time you’ve considered commuting by bike, this week we’re celebrating all forms of city and utility cycling with a whole host of tricks, advice and tips for commuting to work by bike. You can find the full list on our 'Cycle Commuting' hub page right here.

Yesterday we shared the essentials for getting started commuting by bike, and now we’ve rounded up the best deals we could find today to help you save a little more when swapping four wheels for two.

The best World Car Free day deals for cycle commuters

US deals

dhb Waterproof Rucksack 25L One of the best cycling backpacks will offer a lightweight and versatile option for bringing the items needed for work. This option from dhb protects up to 25 litres of your gear thanks to the fully waterproof materials used with fully welded seams and YKK Aquaguard zips. View US deal at Chain Reaction Cycles: Was $66.45 , now $46.50

Crankbrothers Stamp Lace Flat Shoe The Crankbrothers Stamp Lace is a stylish option with a lace pocket for keeping things tidy. The lug depth design allows for the pedal pins to be absorbed to offer a more secure connection from shoe to pedal, and the ramped toe helps with walkability. View US deal at Jenson USA: Was $129.99 , now $79.99

Knog Plus Bike Light set Ideal for commuting, the front light boasts a 40-lumen output and the rear light has a 20-lumen output. Both lights are USB rechargeable, which makes it easy to top them up while at the office. In addition to being bar and seatpost mountable, a magnetic mount also lets you clip the lights to your clothing, rucksack or panniers. View US deal at Chain Reaction Cycles: Was $48.95 , now $28.99

Giro Camden MIPS The Giro Camden MIPs is a stylish lid that's fitted with an integrated rear light for dawn and dusk rides. It features MIPS technology to protect against rotational forces in the unfortunate event of a crash and is certified to the new Speed E-bike safety standard. With four large ventilation ports and Giro's Roc Loc adjustment system it's a comfortable option too. View US deal at Amazon: Was $190.00, now $109.95

UK deals

ABUS Bordo 6100/90 Folding Lock The ABUS Bordo 6100/90 Folding Lock provides greater security than a basic cable lock, while still being more flexible and adaptable than a traditional D (or U) lock, which makes it a great option for urban cycling. On the flipside, folding locks do tend to be a little heavier and not as secure as a D-lock – it is a balancing act, so do consider what aspects are most important to you View UK deal at Sigma Sports: Was £89.00 , now £59.99

Proviz REFLECT360 CRS Plus Cycling Jacket The REFLECT360 CRS Plus cycling jacket is completely reflective, and uses a highly technical film to ensure higher rates of breathability (10,000/24hr) and waterproofing (10,000 mm). This version also has a more tailored fit, added side pockets and low profiled rear spray guard. View UK deal at Proviz: Was £149.99 , now £127.49

Cateye AMPP 400/Viz 150 light set Having the best front and rear road bike lights becomes more important as the ride to and from work begins and ends in the dark now that we're heading towards winter. This bike light set option from Cateye includes a 400 lumen front light with a max runtime of 60 hours if set to the 200 lumen flashing mode, and a 150 lumen rear with a 15 lumen flashing mode that'll last you 70 hours. View UK deal at ProBikeKit: Was £49.99 , now £34.99