It’s ‘Cycle Commuting’ week on Cycling Weekly
From 20-25th September here at Cycling Weekly we’ll be doing our bit to provide you with the tips and advice that make commuting to work by bike a breeze!
Whether you’re a seasoned ‘all-weather’ urban cyclist, or if this is the first time you’ve considered swapping four wheels for two on your commute, this week we’re celebrating all forms of city and utility cycling with a whole host of tips, tricks and advice.
For those just starting out, the range of choices and considerations can feel a little dizzying - what actually is the best bike for cycle commuting? What clothes should I wear? How do I lock my bike up securely? What lights? What route? And how much is all this going to cost?
We’ve got some good news for you there - urban cycling actually requires very little in the way of specialist equipment and is a cheap, efficient, and fun way to get around. We’ll be running you through the essentials, many of which you might already own, in an easy to follow and step-by-step manner.
But for those who need no convincing about the benefits of cycle commuting - and those who perhaps are looking to optimise their setup in any particular aspect - well, we’ve got you more than covered there. We’ll be asking whether it’s worth investing in an e-bike, which is best for commuting: disc or rim brakes, and whether you should give airless tyres a try.
Beyond just kit considerations (and we will be bringing you many more!), we’ll be sharing our advice on how to plan the perfect ride to work, specific cycling workouts you can fit into a commute and answering the question of just how fit it’s possible to get on a 10-mile commute, and how you’ll be able to make best use of that distance to improve different aspects of your fitness.
That’s all coming up - but if you want to get stuck in with everything urban cycling immediately, then find our top tips for cycling to work here and round up of the best bikes for commuting here. If you already know you want a specific bike style, we have dedicated guides to the best folding bikes and best electric bikes too. Looking to keep costs low? Be sure to check out the best cheap electric bikes.
- What are the benefits of commuting by bike? Here are nine reasons why cycling to work is surprisingly brilliant
- Cycling workout of the week #10: Big gear minutes - ideal for mixing up your cycle commute [1hr]
- Five tips for safe cycle commuting to work
- All the essentials to get started commuting by bike (on a budget – or not)
- Ask a cycling coach: ‘How fit can I get on a 10-mile commute to work?’
- Seven things to look for in a bike for commuting
- How to lock a bike securely: eight tips for worry-free urban cycling
- Not all bike locks are created equal, so just how much do you need to spend to protect your bike?
- How to plan a bike route for your commute to work: seven tips and tools you need to know about
- Is an e-bike worth it? Why an electric bike is perfect for commuting
- Are airless bike tires the answer for reliable commuting?
- Disc or rim brakes for commuting: what to choose
