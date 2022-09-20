It’s ‘Cycle Commuting’ week on Cycling Weekly

Whether you’re a seasoned ‘all-weather’ urban cyclist, or if this is the first time you’ve considered swapping four wheels for two on your commute, this week we’re celebrating all forms of city and utility cycling with a whole host of tips, tricks and advice.

For those just starting out, the range of choices and considerations can feel a little dizzying - what actually is the best bike for cycle commuting? What clothes should I wear? How do I lock my bike up securely? What lights? What route? And how much is all this going to cost?

We’ve got some good news for you there - urban cycling actually requires very little in the way of specialist equipment and is a cheap, efficient, and fun way to get around. We’ll be running you through the essentials, many of which you might already own, in an easy to follow and step-by-step manner.

But for those who need no convincing about the benefits of cycle commuting - and those who perhaps are looking to optimise their setup in any particular aspect - well, we’ve got you more than covered there. We’ll be asking whether it’s worth investing in an e-bike, which is best for commuting: disc or rim brakes, and whether you should give airless tyres a try.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Halfpoint)

Beyond just kit considerations (and we will be bringing you many more!), we’ll be sharing our advice on how to plan the perfect ride to work, specific cycling workouts you can fit into a commute and answering the question of just how fit it’s possible to get on a 10-mile commute, and how you’ll be able to make best use of that distance to improve different aspects of your fitness.

That’s all coming up - but if you want to get stuck in with everything urban cycling immediately, then find our top tips for cycling to work here and round up of the best bikes for commuting here. If you already know you want a specific bike style, we have dedicated guides to the best folding bikes and best electric bikes too. Looking to keep costs low? Be sure to check out the best cheap electric bikes.

