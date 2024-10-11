Zwift extends free Play Controllers worth $99 with all eligible Zwift Smart Trainer purchases until Monday 14th October

For a limited time only, Zwift is offering its Zwift Play controllers (RRP of $99.99 / £99.99) for free with the purchase of any eligible indoor smart trainer. The brilliant offer is part of Zwifts 10th anniversary celebrations which has seen the indoor training app expand its core virtual world Watopia and add updates to training and racing content.

Waking up this morning with a chill in the air and the winter nights slowly creeping in, many of us will be back on our training indoors very soon. As if by design this Zwift offer is worth grabbing now if you're thinking about upgrading your smart trainer or making a first-time purchase.

Free Zwift Play controllers: Were $99.99, now FREE at Zwift

It's Zwift's tenth birthday and to celebrate Zwift, with the purchase of any eligible smart trainer, will gift you its Play handlebar controllers. The deal runs until Monday 14th October over at Zwift.

Eligible smart trainers

To grab your free Zwift Play controllers you'll have to purchase one of the listed smart trainers from the Zwift website. Simply, add a smart trainer and the Zwift Play controllers to the basket, and the discount will automatically be applied. I checked myself and it works!

Not sure what trainer might be best for you? Check out this list of eligible trainers Cycling Weekly has reviewed.

Play Controllers bring a more immersive cycling experience to Zwift (Image credit: Zwift)

What is Zwift Play

Zwift upped its game with the release of the Play controllers and they allow you to control everything in Zwift from the convenience of your handlebars. So no more faffing mid-ride reaching out for your smart device to give a ride-on and activate your power-ups.

You can also navigate the in-game menus with the press of a button, but the most exciting addition is the ability to steer and brake – which adds another level to the Zwift gameplay and gives a far more realistic and immersive experience.