Zwift extends free Play Controllers worth $99 with all eligible Zwift Smart Trainer purchases until Monday 14th October

Zwift is celebrating ten years of virtual cycling and everyone's invited

Zwift Play Controllers fitted on bike and showing Zwift game play in iPad
Zwift is gifting free Play Controllers with eligible smart trainer purchases
(Image credit: Zwift)
Paul Brett
By
published

For a limited time only, Zwift is offering its Zwift Play controllers (RRP of $99.99 / £99.99) for free with the purchase of any eligible indoor smart trainer. The brilliant offer is part of Zwifts 10th anniversary celebrations which has seen the indoor training app expand its core virtual world Watopia and add updates to training and racing content.

Waking up this morning with a chill in the air and the winter nights slowly creeping in, many of us will be back on our training indoors very soon. As if by design this Zwift offer is worth grabbing now if you're thinking about upgrading your smart trainer or making a first-time purchase.

Free Zwift Play controllers: Were $99.99, now FREE at Zwift

Free Zwift Play controllers: Were $99.99, now FREE at Zwift
It's Zwift's tenth birthday and to celebrate Zwift, with the purchase of any eligible smart trainer, will gift you its Play handlebar controllers. The deal runs until Monday 14th October over at Zwift.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1