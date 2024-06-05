'Age means nothing,' says 73-year-old cyclist who conquered Unbound

In his semi-retirement, Roy Lopez embraces cycling with newfound dedication, taking home trophies and defying age barriers with each pedal stroke

Roy Lopez, winner of the 70+ age group in the Unbound 2024 50-miler
What is age, really? For Roy Lopez, it’s nothing but a fictitious limit, a mere number devoid of true power. At 73, he’s proving that the real measure of vitality lies in the watts he pushes on his bike as he tackles serious cycling goals for the first time in his life.

Over the weekend, Lopez lined up with 859 fellow cyclists for the 50-mile race at Unbound. The course, which actually measured 55 miles, included 90% rocky but fast gravel, undulating rollers totaling 1,900 feet of climbing and one mud pit.

