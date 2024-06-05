'Age means nothing,' says 73-year-old cyclist who conquered Unbound

What is age, really? For Roy Lopez, it’s nothing but a fictitious limit, a mere number devoid of true power. At 73, he’s proving that the real measure of vitality lies in the watts he pushes on his bike as he tackles serious cycling goals for the first time in his life.

Over the weekend, Lopez lined up with 859 fellow cyclists for the 50-mile race at Unbound. The course, which actually measured 55 miles, included 90% rocky but fast gravel, undulating rollers totaling 1,900 feet of climbing and one mud pit.

Lopez conquered it all with a smile, crossing the finish line in 3:09:58 and averaging an impressive 17.47 mph. In doing so, he not only clinched the victory in his 70+ age group but also finished 53rd out of 590 men. It was his second win of the season, following taking the 60+ age group victory at Wild Horse Gravel in May.

“It means everything,” said an overjoyed Lopez as he clutched his wooden plaque following the award ceremony. This victory a visual anchor for him, a motivation to continue striving for progress and exploring his limits.

“I gotta tell ya, I'm just starting. I don't know where those limits are.”

Meet Roy

(Image credit: Yuri Hauswald)

Lopez is a semi-retired realtor from Centennial, Colorado. His passion for cycling began in his childhood in Cuba, where he would race his brother and friends on a Schwinn single-speed bike around the neighborhood. Over the years, he evolved from exploring nature and chasing roadies on a hardtail mountain bike to getting speedy on a road bike, eventually finding the ‘best of both worlds’ in gravel riding in 2018. Each bike brought new adventures and – crashes notwithstanding – a deeper love for the sport.

“The bike is everything. The feeling of not only freedom but just joy. I mean, people always say that I smile when I ride, and I’m like, ‘yeah, ‘cause I feel it!’," Lopez says.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After a 45-year career in real estate, Lopez decided to work less, freeing up time to get serious about his cycling.

“When I work, it’s 150%. When I bike, it’s the same thing. But trying to do both was really difficult,” Lopez explains.

“I do about 7 or 8 events a year. This is the first time that I decided, you know, if I’m going to go to these things, I might as well win something. This year is the first time that I’m trying to see where the limits are.”

His journey into competitive cycling started six months ago, catalyzed by the Rapha Festive 500 challenge. Since then, he has made a ‘contract between himself and the bike,’ throwing himself into training wholeheartedly.

Lopez has been following a CTS training schedule and has seized opportunities like the Trans Rockies Gravel Royale camp in Patagonia, Arizona, to learn from the pros. One of these pros is Gravel Hall of Famer Yuri Hauswald, who mentored Lopez this spring and even surprised him by appearing at the Unbound 50 start line, ready to accompany him for the Kansas adventure.

"We got along great, and he kind of took me under his wings,” says Lopez. "Yuri is a perfect example of an ambassador to the gravel cycling world; unselfishly giving and helping others. He taught me a few things about gravel and equipment which have been awesome. I needed it because I was kind of a novice."

Lopez discovered that training works, regardless of age.

“Age means nothing. It’s the attitude and the work. Applying yourself is essential to placing in a race,” he says. “Do I get tired quicker? Sure, it happens. So you just compensate for the reality of your age, but don’t let age be the barrier. It’s never too late. You don’t know your limits until you test them.”

Lopez enjoys the learning process and gets genuinely excited about training and the progress he’s made.

“The student’s ears are completely open. My eyes are open. If I could only become a professional cyclist, that would be a dream come true,” he jokes. “If a nursing home wants to sponsor me because of my age, hey, go for it, I’ll do it. I just love it. It’s just that pure joy of being able to get outdoors, be competitive, and ride.

“The ultimate benefit is to improve your health, both physically and mentally. The older you are, the more benefits you’ll realize by biking at whatever level you choose. If you need an electric bike, get an electric bike, but just start pedaling. And then, don’t stop pedaling.”

The Future is Ambitious

The start line of the 50-mile event: Yuri Hauswald, Anne-Marije Rook and Roy Lopez (Image credit: Yuri Hauswald)

Looking ahead, Lopez has ambitious plans. He aims to participate in more races, starting with the Maratona dles Dolomites, a 150k road event with 14,000 feet of climbing. From there, he'll attend '"a couple of fun events" to finish the year, but his serious sights are already set to Unbound 2025.

“I’m totally stoked about planning for gravel races in 2025. Unbound Gravel 100 miler is a must; however, I’m seriously considering the 200 miles,” he says. “I believe this is the first year Unbound has offered the 70+ category for the 200, and I don’t believe any 70+ finished the 200 race this year. I’ve learned that by doing what’s not been done, that can set you apart from the crowd.”

Giving back is a big part of Lopez’s cycling aims, too. He previously gifted 67 bikes to 67 health-compromised children in a regional hospital in the Dominican Republic. Now, he’s looking at cyclists his own age.

“By the time I’m 75, and with hopes of winning more races, I’d love to start promoting cycling at an advanced age,” he says.

We look forward to following Lopez's journey and seeing how far his determination and spirit will take him at Unbound 2025 and beyond.