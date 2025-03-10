Why I learned to stop worrying and love the puncture

Sam Jones has fostered an appreciation for punctures since his first flat, back in the year 2000

Group of cyclists work together to get a tyre back on the rim
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Jones
By
published

This article has been produced as part of our 'New to Riding' week, running from March 10 to March 17, with a special focus on tips, tricks and inspiration for new riders.

It was a moonless night in the big town, starless and bible-black. It was also raining, heavily, and my Brompton folding bicycle had developed its first puncture, helpfully, in the rear tyre.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Sam Jones
Sam Jones

Sam Jones has worked for nearly 10 years in cycling advocacy and communications. Formerly the Cape Wrath Fellowship custodian, he is a freelance commentator on cycling issues who works in the Surrey Hills on countryside access issues. A keen bikepacker he can be found riding what the UK would like to think is gravel but is actually mostly mud. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.