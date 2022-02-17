Active travel charity aims to make National Cycle Network suitable for a 'sensible 12-year-old' alone
Sustrans release report showing huge increase in active travel on Network during pandemic
Active travel charity Sustrans says it aims to make the National Cycle Network suitable for a "sensible 12-year-old travelling alone" in an updated report.
The charity manages 12,786 miles of the UK-wide cycling and walking network, and says that more than 100 million more trips were taken on it during the pandemic than the year before.
In an update to Paths for Everyone, Sustrans have released their "three-stage master plan", which seeks to create a "comprehensive and consistent Network, which connects to every settlement of 10,000 or more people".
Just 271 miles, or 2%, of the network is owned by the charity. The authors state: "We can only deliver our strategic vision for the Network by working with governments, local authorities, key local stakeholders, our volunteers and communities to make sure these deliver nationally, regionally and locally."
Only a third is currently traffic-free, which is something the charity is aiming to improve on; the report makes the point that these are ideal for wheelchairs, pushchairs and mobility scooters as well as those on bikes or walking.
The authors write: "The unique nature of these mostly quiet spaces connecting countryside with towns and cities makes them useful for those traveling in ways where separation from traffic is welcome, or even life-changing."
About 121 million more trips were taken on the Network in 2020/21 than 2019/20, and at the height of pandemic in 2020, the Network carried approximately 4.9 million users over 764.8 million trips.
3,733 miles of the Network was removed or reclassified in 2020 for being inaccessible or on safety grounds. It means that from 16,519 miles in 2018, the Network has been reduced to 12,786 miles in 2020.
Xavier Brice, the charity's CEO, said: “In 2018, Sustrans set a new vision for the National Cycle Network and 15 concrete steps to realise it when we published ‘Paths for Everyone’. Our ‘Three Years On’ report highlights the progress we’ve made working with our many partners, volunteers, and supporters, and celebrates the Network as a vital part of the UK’s green infrastructure.
“The huge increase we’ve seen in the number of people relying on the Network for exercise and travel has proved just how crucial these routes are in connecting people to places and to each other, providing family-friendly spaces and boosting local economies.
“In times of public health crisis, the climate emergency and substantial rises in the cost of living, active travel has never been more important. The Network was there for the public when it was needed throughout the pandemic, and it must be protected and developed to ensure it will be there for the future.”
Hello, I'm Cycling Weekly's digital staff writer. I like pretending to be part of the great history of cycling writing, and acting like a pseudo-intellectual in general.
Before joining the team here I wrote for Procycling for almost two years, interviewing riders and writing about racing. My favourite event is Strade Bianche, but I haven't quite made it to the Piazza del Campo just yet.
Prior to covering the sport of cycling, I wrote about ecclesiastical matters for the Church Times and politics for Business Insider. I have degrees in history and journalism.
-
-
RGT lets you ride your own routes and compete with others
Ride anywhere in the world on your turbo with RGT Cycling and the all-new App
By Paul Norman • Published
-
Annemiek van Vleuten will target Giro-Tour double if Giro course is 'interesting'
Dutch Olympic time trial champion says she has been looking how to "recharge" mentally and physically between two Grand Tours
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Route Plan Roll: The London cycling map that seeks to 'fill in an information gap'
'It's still very hard to understand: is that a place I want to be cycling or not?'
By Adam Becket • Published
-
United States '40 years' behind Europe on bike infrastructure, report says
League of American Bicyclists aim to give communities tools to build safer streets with new report
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Matteo Trentin: Roads are 'more of a jungle than a proper training environment'
Italian says that more needs to be done for cycling safety to protect the future of the sport
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It's millions of car drivers who need education': cyclists react to Highway Code changes
Jake Stewart says cycling in the UK is 'doomed' after seeing reaction to Highway Code update
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Chris Boardman becomes the first commissioner of Active Travel England
Former cyclist will head up the new cycling and walking body, which is responsible for £5.5 million investment in active travel schemes
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Cycling groups welcome proposals to introduce road pricing to London
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is considering introducing a road pricing scheme in the capital to discourage car use
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Cyclist numbers overtake car drivers on key main roads, data shows
Cycling UK say that "vision and investment" is needed from local and national government to get more people on bikes
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Study shows lack of infrastructure biggest thing holding people back from cycling
In Melbourne study, over half said they owned a bike, but only one in five cycled once a week
By Adam Becket • Published