Adam and Simon Yates will now both ride the Vuelta a España in pursuit of progression

Bonus extra grand tour for Adam after the Tour de France

Twin brothers Adam and Simon Yates will now both ride the Vuelta a España, after a late change in programs.

The initial plan formulated by the pair’s Mitchelton-Scott team was that Simon would ride the Giro d’Italia and the Vuelta, whilst Adam would target the Tour de France.

Both brothers experienced disappointments at their respective targets – Simon dominating the first two weeks to crack on stage 19, losing almost 40 minutes on his rivals, and Adam finishing the French race in 29th place – 1-17 down on winner Geraint Thomas.

“Obviously the Tour de France wasn’t what we’d hoped for Adam, but what it did highlight is that there are some things to work on, with him but also for the whole team in general,” said sports director Julian Dean.

“The idea is to continue the development of Adam and Simon by taking them both to the Vuelta, giving them another Grand Tour experience and trying to target the areas that we haven’t got right, including getting some consistency across the three weeks,” he added Simon will still lead the Mitchelton-Scott squad in Spain, whilst Adam will play a support role. The key performance indicator for both brothers is ‘progression’, according to the team.