After 11 years, former US national TT champion Lawson Craddock announces retirement
‘It’s been a hell of a run,’ says the 32-year-old Texan. ‘I can’t wait to see what the future has in store’
Lawson Craddock (Team Jayco AlUla) is hanging up his wheels at the end of the season. The 32-year-old Texan says his 11-year career has been a “hell of a run” but that he’s “excited to say” that 2024 will be his last year in the professional peloton.
The two-time U.S. national time trial champion started his cycling career as a 10-year-old on the Alkek Velodrome in Houston, Texas. He turned pro with the U23 development team, Trek-Livestrong. in 2011 and made his UCI WorldTour debut three years later as part of the Giant-Shimano team (later known as Team Giant-Alpecin).
Following his stint with the Giant-Shimano team, Craddock joined Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team (now known as EF Education First Pro Cycling) in 2016. It was with this team that Craddock rode himself into the hearts of American fans when, during the 2018 Tour de France, he sustained a fractured scapula on the first stage but continued to race, determined to finish the three-week Tour and raise funds for the Alkek Velodrome in the process. His childhood velodrome was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Craddock’s efforts raised more than $250,000 to repair the venue. His resilience also earned him the overall combativity award for the 2018 Tour de France.
Craddock finished his career with what is now known as Team Jayco AlUla. Throughout his career he was valued as a hardworking teammate and all-rounder. He performed well in the race against the clock and stage races – particularly when the roads turned upward. His palmarès includes two U.S. national time trial titles, a third-place finish overall at the Tour of California, a Top 10 at the UCI World Time Trial Championships, and a stage win at the Tour of the Gila.
“It’s been a hell of a run, but I’m excited to say that 2024 will be my last year in the professional peloton,” Craddock announced on social media. “There are so many people to thank but none more than my wife and children. I’m so blessed to have them by my side and can’t wait to see what the future has in store for us.”
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
