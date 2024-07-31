After 11 years, former US national TT champion Lawson Craddock announces retirement

Lawson Craddock (Team Jayco AlUla) is hanging up his wheels at the end of the season. The 32-year-old Texan says his 11-year career has been a “hell of a run” but that he’s “excited to say” that 2024 will be his last year in the professional peloton.

The two-time U.S. national time trial champion started his cycling career as a 10-year-old on the Alkek Velodrome in Houston, Texas. He turned pro with the U23 development team, Trek-Livestrong. in 2011 and made his UCI WorldTour debut three years later as part of the Giant-Shimano team (later known as Team Giant-Alpecin). 

