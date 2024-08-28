As one Vuelta a España rider soldiers on with symptoms, has the Covid bubble burst?

Isaac Del Toro will continue to ride while others fall by the wayside

Stage eight presentation 2024 Vuelta a España
(Image credit: Getty Images / Tim de Waele)
By
published
in News

Isaac Del Toro's rear wheel may be somewhat lacking in drafters this week at the Vuelta a España. The 20-year-old UAE-Team Emirates rider has been diagnosed with Covid, is not asymptomatic (he has "mild symptoms", according to the team), and will be huffing and puffing his way around Spain for the foreseeable.

Meanwhile, riders including Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) left the race with the virus, as did Del Toro's UAE team-mate Joāo Almedia. He abandoned the race after Sunday's stage nine, demonstrating that the team appears to be playing it on a case-by-case basis.

James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields. 

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

