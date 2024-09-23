Bob Parlee, visionary founder of Parlee Cycles, passes after battle with cancer

The iconic frame builder is remembered for pioneering custom carbon bike frames

Bob Parlee at work
(Image credit: Parlee Cycles)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Parlee Cycles today announced the passing of its founder, Bob Parlee, who died peacefully at his home in Massachusetts following a four-year battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Bob and his wife Isabel founded Parlee Cycles 25 years ago, revolutionizing the handmade bicycle industry with his expertise in composite materials.

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

