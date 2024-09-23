Bob Parlee, visionary founder of Parlee Cycles, passes after battle with cancer

Parlee Cycles today announced the passing of its founder, Bob Parlee, who died peacefully at his home in Massachusetts following a four-year battle with cancer. He was 70 years old.

Bob and his wife Isabel founded Parlee Cycles 25 years ago, revolutionizing the handmade bicycle industry with his expertise in composite materials.

At the time, Bob was an avid cyclist and amateur racer who had been moulding and fine-tuning carbon fibres for two decades, shaping them into light but strong vessels. Unsatisfied with the titanium bike frames he had been riding and racing in the 1990s, Bob believed the future of cycling lay in carbon fibre.

“I understood the capabilities of composite materials. Carbon fibre was the obvious choice to take performance bikes to the next level, but this incredibly capable material wasn’t being utilized to its full potential,” Bob stated.

“Carbon fibre opens up a world of opportunity when it comes to optimizing tube sizes and shapes. We can fine-tune properties such as weight, strength, durability, and compliance. By perfecting lay-up schedules and moulding techniques, we can create lighter, faster, more comfortable bikes.”

What started as a bespoke, one-man operation soon grew into a highly desirable race frame manufacturer with a collection of both custom and stock models, distributed internationally.

Parlee Cycles was among the first brands to produce fully customisable carbon fibre road racing frames, which were soon raced on the world stage. Parlee bikes made their mark in prestigious events, including the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia, with riders like Tyler Hamilton using its designs.

In 2004, Parlee set the standard for the lightest carbon frame ever made, breaking the sub-900 gram mark. The company was also among the first to offer an aero bike and became an early adopter of disc brakes for road use. In 2010, Parlee surpassed its own record by introducing the Z5 model, a frame weighing less than 800 grams.

By then, the company was no longer producing all its frames by hand in Beverly, Massachusetts. To reach a broader audience, Parlee designed several stock-moulded monocoque frame models, manufactured in Asia but still maintaining high ride quality and pushing weight limits. Parlee has since released a new or updated model almost every year, with its current line-up including everything from handbuilt, made-in-the-USA dream bikes to ultra-stiff road racers, adventure bikes, and sleek time trial machines.

Bob led the development and design of Parlee bikes for over two decades until he sold the business to current owner John Harrison in 2023 to save the company from bankruptcy.

In recent years, Bob had been semi-retired to focus on his battle with cancer but reportedly never stopped coming up with new ideas.

“Bob has been a real inspiration for the entire team here at Parlee, me included," commented Harrison. "His persistent and unwavering focus on pursuing an uncompromised and perfect product will continue to lead the identity if our business forever into the future. We are all extremely proud to continue the work that he started."

Bob is survived by his wife, Isabel, and his two sons. In a company announcement, Isabel expressed her gratitude for the relationships Bob built within the cycling industry, particularly highlighting his love for attending annual shows and connecting with fellow frame builders, suppliers, and dealers. She also extended her appreciation to Parlee employees, past and present, for their support and contributions over the years.

The Parlee family will announce plans for a memorial at a later date.