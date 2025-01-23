Britain's biggest bike ride needs as many volunteers as it does riders - could it be you?

London-Edinburgh-London returns in August, and it needs 2000 volunteers to run

A group of riders departs Debden at the start of London-Edinburgh-London in 2022
(Image credit: Graham Berry)
Adam Becket
By
published

Britain's biggest cycling challenge, London-Edinburgh-London, returns this year, but it needs the helps of hundreds of volunteers.

The flagship event of Audaxing in the UK sees around 2,500 people ride from the capital to Scotland and back again, similarly to Paris-Best-Paris, the iconic self-supported cycling event. Riders are expected to travel approximately 1540km between the 3 and 8 August via 21 different controls.

