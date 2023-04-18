British Cycling launches Travel Club for members with Sportive Breaks
Cycling's governing body in the UK partners with travel specialists Sportive Breaks to give members offers on fran fondo and cyclo-sportive events
Members of British Cycling will soon have access to "unrivalled member-only rates, incentives and competitions" for sportives across Europe, thanks to the governing body's new partnership with travel specialists Sportive Breaks, announced on Tuesday.
BC has launched the British Cycling Travel Club, which will give members an easy way to find the best deals for cycling travel, with Sportive Breaks.
The Club will also give opportunities for members to travel to BC-endorsed training camps, as well as spectator experiences at races including the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia.
The elite part of BC, the Great Britain Cycling Team, will also benefit from a new partnership with Destination Sport Travel, which will sort its travel logistics out.
Darren Henry, British Cycling's commercial director, said in a press release on Tuesday that the signing of the agreement with Sportive Breaks was an "example of our work to reward our loyal members and strengthen our membership offering".
"The partnership with Sportive Breaks is another example of our work to reward our loyal members and strengthen our membership offering," the statement reads. "The exclusive British Cycling Travel Club gives our members access to some of the best discounts on the market, while also connecting with other members to enhance the British Cycling community.
“Sportive Breaks and Destination Sport Travel join a growing family of commercial partners that enables British Cycling to invest in the grassroots of the sport and support our Great Britain Cycling Team riders to compete for medals across the world.”
Alex Dewaard, the director of Sportive Breaks, said that the Club would provide "access to the best events and experiences".
"We’re thrilled to partner with British Cycling," he said in the press release. "As a leading cycling travel company, we share British Cycling’s vision of getting more people riding regularly and are excited to collaborate with them during what promises to be an exciting few years for the sport.
“The launch of the British Cycling Travel Club will bring riders and cycling enthusiasts closer to the sport they love, providing access to the best events and experiences.”
If a member joins the Travel Club (opens in new tab) before 31 May, they will be entered into a prize draw to win a £1000 voucher, redeemable on any Sportive Breaks trip.
Adam is Cycling Weekly’s senior news and feature writer – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling on tarmac, he's happy. Before joining Cycling Weekly he spent two years writing for Procycling, where he interviewed riders and wrote about racing, speaking to people as varied as Demi Vollering to Philippe Gilbert. Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to cycling.
