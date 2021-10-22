British Paralympic hopeful cyclist banned for three years for doping offence
Erin McBride, who joined the British Cycling team after switching from athletics this year, tested positive for a banned substance
A British Paralympic hopeful cyclist has been banned for three years for a doping offence.
Erin McBride, a former track runner who joined the British Cycling Paralympic team earlier this year, tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine in March, and has now been banned for three years.
UK Anti-Doping announced on Friday (October 22) that McBride has been banned from competition for three years after she tested positive for the substance, traditionally used in the treatment of muscle wastage and osteoporosis.
McBride, who is visually impaired, joined the BC Paralympic World Class Programme in early 2021, but tested positive for Ostarine shortly before signing with the team in an out of competition test on March 3. After British Cycling received notification of the test on April 15, McBride was immediately suspended.
She has never competed for Great Britain on the bike. Before switching to cycling, McBride competed in the International Paralympic Committee World and European Championships, winning bronze in the 400m in the 2013 Euro Championships and 100m gold at the Worlds the following year.
Her suspension remained private until UKAD formally announced her ban this week, which runs from April 23, 2021 until April 22, 2024.
A spokesperson for BC said: “Following today’s announcement of the decision by UK Anti-Doping to suspend Erin McBride – a visually impaired sprinter inducted into British Cycling’s Paralympic World Class Programme in early 2021 – as the result of an adverse analytical finding for the banned substance Ostarine, we are able to comment on a matter which until now has been protected by her right to confidentiality.
“British Cycling offers our full backing to UKAD’s decision – as the UK’s anti-doping regulations make clear, each athlete is responsible for any banned substances found in their body unless they are able to fully demonstrate otherwise.
“All riders on the Great Britain Cycling Team are given anti-doping education that follows the most recent version of the UKAD Clean Sport Curriculum as we want to ensure that all our riders are fully aware of the risks associated with supplements and how they can reduce those risks. This includes the warning that supplement products can pose a significant risk to athletes in terms of unintentional doping. In many cases the presence of a prohibited substance in a supplement arises from unintentional contamination. We advise our riders to be vigilant in their decision to use any such products and remind them that no guarantee can be given that any particular supplement is free from prohibited substances.”
McBride signed with the British Cycling Paralympic team on March 16 this year, after her test was taken on March 3. She never got a chance to compete for GB before her suspension a month later.
Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator and in athletes produces similar effects to anabolic steroids.
It was banned in 2008 by the World Anti-Doping Agency, but can be found in many off-the-shelf gym supplements like pre-workout.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Tweets of the week: Chris Froome compromised, Thomas De Gendt on the beers, and more
What better way to spend your finite time on this Earth than burning your retinas out with the utter drivel found within the dumpster fire of Twitter dot com?
By Jonny Long •
-
Wiggle to open pop-up café where you pay with the amount of miles you've ridden
The bizarre café is in a very rural part of Kent on an island in the middle of a lake
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
British Cycling staff carried out unauthorised doping tests in 2011, investigation confirms
The World Anti-Doping Agency has released its report into alleged wrongdoing at British Cycling and UK Anti-Doping
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Two Italian cyclists banned following doping violations
One was an amateur time trial champion
By Jonny Long •
-
‘He was one of the first coaches to believe in my potential’: Heiko Salzwedel, former British Cycling Olympic coach, has died
Salzwedel helped Team GB to some of the biggest successes on the track
By Alex Ballinger •
-
German former rider receives nine year doping ban and stripped of 11 years worth of results
Björn Thurau retired from racing at the end of 2019
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Rapha and British Cycling team up to create 'City Academies' diversity fund
This new initiative is said to be integral to British Cycling's push to make the sport more inclusive
By Jonny Long •
-
British cycling and its biggest riders taking on the Government is a major deal
Britons can only spend three months within any six month period in an EU country
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
New British Cycling campaign hopes to reinvigorate grassroots bike racing
The national governing body says that millions of adults are ready to start racing
By Alex Ballinger •
-
European Track Championships cancelled after ‘hijacking’ of Ryanair flight in Belarus
The European Championships were the last major event before the Tokyo Olympics
By Alex Ballinger •