British rider aiming to set Everesting world record this week

British rider Nima Javaheri is aiming to set a new Everesting world record by ascending and descending the La Croisette climb of the Salève mountain more than 50 times.

Scheduled to take place from Tuesday March 2 to Sunday March 6, weather permitting, a successful attempt would see Nima become just the fourth person ever to complete a quadruple Everesting, with the Briton setting a new elevation record of 50,000 metres in the process.

Located on the French/Swiss border, the La Croisette climb is 13km long with an average gradient of 6.7 per cent and a maximum gradient of 15.4 per cent for a short part of the ascent. Despite no one having ever attempted Everesting Salève before, due to its brutal gradient and challenging descent, Nima is relishing the opportunity to go full throttle up the mountain.

He is undertaking the world record attempt in aid of Blood Cancer UK, inspired by his friend and former colleague David Rogers, who has lived with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia (CML) since 2013.

Nima said: "I’ve known David for many years now and our mutual love of cycling has seen us move from former colleagues to firm friends and I know if things were different he’d be undertaking this challenge with me. How he has faced his cancer diagnosis and thrown himself into fundraising and giving back has been truly inspirational.

"During my training when things have been tough, the thought of David facing his daily chemo is what has kept me going and I know the difference this fundraising will make to others battling with blood cancer is what will keep me pushing during the record attempt itself."

David Rogers is confident Nima's attempt will be a success, and is willing his friend to secure the world record on the gruelling mountain.

David said: ‘If you were trying to describe the nicest person in the world you would be describing Nima. He’s got an inner will and power to push and achieve these sorts of incredible feats and I’m in no doubt that by the end of the challenge the world record will be his."