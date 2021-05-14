Caleb Ewan takes second win on stage seven of Giro d'Italia 2021
The final few kilometres were over tight twisty roads but the Australian pocket rocket had to pace to take the win
Caleb Ewan took his second victory on stage seven of the Giro d'Italia 2021 after a very hectic finale yet again beating Davide Cimolai and Tim Merlier to the line.
Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) was placed perfectly through the final few corners with the Australian having to kick early to chase down Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates) who launched very early.
Cimolai (Israel Start-Up Nation) took his second runners-up spot of the race with Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) showing good pace again in third.
The vast majority of the day was yet another slow-paced day controlled by the sprint teams with an exception to the intermediate sprint halfway through the day where Qhubeka-Assos and Bora-Hansgrohe ripped up the pace with Sagan being the only major sprint name to take points.
Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) kept hold of the pink leaders' jersey with no change in the GC apart from a late mechanical for Hugh Carthy (EF-Nippo).
How it happened
Stage seven of the Giro d’Italia 2021 started in the town of Notaresco before heading over relatively lumpy terrain until flattening out in the final third of the stage with a technical finale into Termoli after 181km of racing.
Three riders went from the flag drop with the usual suspects of Simon Pellaud (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) and Umberto Marengo (Bardiani-CSF-Faizane) were joined by Manxman, Mark Christian (EOLO-Kometa) who pulled out almost six minutes at its peak.
The time gap did drop down and settle at closer to four minutes as the sprinter’s teams took control of the main bunch. But, when the race headed to the intermediate sprint at the halfway point of the stage Qhubeka-Assos and Bora-Hansgrohe upped the pace for their sprinters.
>>> Team BikeExchange sports director thrown off Giro d'Italia after driving into Pieter Serry on stage six
This backfired for Qhubeka as their man, Giacomo Nizzolo lost touch with the front riders with Peter Sagan and his team-mate, Daniel Oss, pulling away for Bora with Sagan easing over the line in fourth, taking valuable points. Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè) was the only other sprinter to score points.
But, the pacing brought the gap to the break right down to under a minute before it settled yet again, but at a much shorter gap of 1-30 in the final 50km. With Pellaud taking the lead of the Fuga Pinarello prize of most kilometres out in the break.
The break were brought back by the peloton with 17km to go as all the sprint trains were coming together to control the pace and to set up a mass dash to the line as well as other teams keeping their GC riders safe, especially after losing Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) and Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) due to crashes on the last sprint stage.
Alpecin-Fenix led into the last 3km and a small climb to take them into Termoli but it was Lotto-Soudal who took over pacing with Ewan very well placed. Francesco Gavazzi (EOLO-Kometa) tried to get clear with Oss following but Lotto-Soudal's Jasper De Buyst quickly pulled it back.
Gaviria went very early with about 400 metres to go, but this early sprint launched Ewan into action, with the Australian quick to sprint straight after the Colombian sprinter.
Ewan got into the split stream of Gaviria into the final corner with Cimolai and Merlier closing fast but Ewan held on to get his second win of this year's race as well as taking the lead in the points classification.
Valter finished safely in the bunch and maintains his 11-second lead over Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and 16-seconds lead over Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) going into the eighth stage from Foggia to Guardia Sanframondi, a 170km taking on some medium mountains.
Giro d'Italia 2021 stage seven, Notaresco to Termoli (181km)
1. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal, in 4-42-12
2. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
3. Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4. Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
5. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6. Fernando Gaviria (Col) UAE Team Emirates
7. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
8. Max Kanter (Ger) Team DSM
9. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Bardiani-CSF-Faizanè
10. Juan Sebastian Molano (Col) UAE Team Emirates, all at same time.
General classification after stage seven
1. Attila Valter (Hun) Groupama-FDJ, in 26-59-18
2. Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck - Quick-Step, at 11 seconds
3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers, at 16s
4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech, at 24s
5. Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix, at 25s
6. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, at 39s
7. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, at 41s
8. Dan Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation, at 47s
9. Simon Yates (GBr) Team BikeExchange, at 49s
10. Davide Formolo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, at 55s.
-
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Who’s out of the Giro d’Italia 2021 after stage seven?
The latest retirements from this year's race
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage seven of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Ewan doubles up, Gaviria goes long, and Merlier has a 'case of the Tom Dumoulins'
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Team BikeExchange sports director thrown off Giro d'Italia after driving into Pieter Serry on stage six
The sports director did apologise to the Belgian rider but was thrown off the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage six of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Bahrain Victorious strike back, Egan Bernal on the attack again, as some favourites lose time - the biggest moments from a thrilling stage
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Attila Valter takes pink jersey as Gino Mader solos to Giro d'Italia stage six win
Race leader Alessandro De Marchi was dropped mid-way through the stage on a tough climbing day at the Giro d'Italia
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mikel Landa suffered multiple fractures in Giro d’Italia crash, team confirms
The Bahrain Victorious rider looked in great form before he crashed out of the race on day five
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Five talking points from stage five of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Ewan smashes the stage, Landa crashes out, and Nizzolo the bridesmaid (again) - don't miss these moments
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Pavel Sivakov crashes out of Giro d'Italia 2021
The Franco-Russian rider came into the race as a surprise co-leader with Egan Bernal
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •