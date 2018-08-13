Canyon-Eisberg training camp kicks off on Zwift tomorrow

Take part for a late summer fitness boost and the chance to win a ride in the team car at the Tour of Britain

Zwift users have the opportunity to join Canyon-Eisberg riders for a virtual training camp in the lead up to the Tour of Britain.

The three day indoor training bonanza kicks off on Tuesday this week, with the likes of team riders Andy Tennant, Harry Tanfield, Max Stedman and Ryan Christensen set to take part.

One rider who completes the camp will win the opportunity to follow the OVO Energy Tour of Britain from the inside of the Canyon-Eisberg team car.

There will be two group workouts, plus a group ride, followed by a short race. All three sessions will take place on the indoor training platform, kicking off at 7pm BST.

Zwift workouts allow riders of all abilities to complete intervals – based on their Functional Threshold Power (FTP) – together, without being spread out by differences in fitness.

The group ride will act as a finale for the virtual camp – and will comprise off a 45 minute group ride, followed by 15 minutes of racing.

The final session – on Thursday August 16 – will also be an opportunity for those taking part to ride and chat with the pros from the team.

Canyon-Eisberg Zwift training camp schedule:

Tuesday August 14, 19:00 BST, Group workout

Wednesday August 15, 19:00 BST, Group workout

Thursday August 16, 19:00 BST, group ride, starting at 2.5W/kg for 45 mins, finishing with a 15 min race

The riders will take on the Tour of Britain in September, with the eight day stage race kicking off on September 2.

The race sets off from Pembrey Country Park, Wales, concluding in London with a criterium on September 9.

Canyon-Eisberg is one of four UCI pro-continental teams to make the selection to ride the event, after Harry Tanfield’s success at the Tour of Yorkshire earlier this year.