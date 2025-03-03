Celebrated U.S. carbon bike manufacturer Pursuit Cycles ends frame production

Company shifts focus from bikes to advanced composites research

Pursuit Cycles All-Road
Pursuit Cycles, an award-winning U.S. custom carbon manufacturer, is closing the chapter on its bicycle frame production. With founder and master framebuilder Carl Strong retiring, the company has announced a transition toward advanced composites research in collaboration with Montana State University.

Pursuit Cycles was founded in 2016 by Strong, well-known for his steel and titanium bicycles under the Strong Frames banner, and three other partners. With three of the four partners possessing engineering backgrounds, Pursuit Cycles has a distinct engineering focus, and the ethos of the company was strongly rooted in a practical, functional approach to making high-performance, U.S.-made monocoque carbon bicycles.

