Chris Froome abandons the Critérium du Dauphiné with illness

Chris Froome has withdrawn from the Critérium du Dauphiné, leaving the race with two stages to go before the conclusion.

The Israel-Premier Tech rider said he has been “feeling unwell the past two days.”

On Saturday morning, the 37-year-old said: "I was looking forward to the final two stages of the Dauphine but I haven't been feeling 100%."

In a statement, a representative from Isreal-Premier Tech said: "He has been feeling unwell over the last two days and under the advisement of the IPT medical staff, the team has decided it would be best for Chris to rest and start his recovery as soon as possible."

Froome fell 15 places in the general classification on Friday's stage six, leaving him finishing the day in 76th.

However, he said that he felt that his form was progressing, following the 2019 crash which saw him break his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs, ahead of that year's Critérium du Dauphiné.

Froome said: "It's disappointing to leave the race unfinished but I've been progressing well and don't want to set myself back at this important stage of the season."

Indeed, less than two weeks ago, he achieved his best result since the crash - coming in 11th at the Mercan Tour Classic Alpes-Maritimes.

Earlier this month, the British rider reminded fans that his road to recovery was a long one, highlighting that the first step was "learning to walk again".

"It’s understandable that people have got these expectations given what I’ve achieved in my career, but, at the same time, I think people need to remember where I’m coming from, these last three years, is a completely different place," Froome explained.

"At this this race three years ago I almost lost my life. I couldn’t straighten my leg or put weight on my leg for the best part of four or five months. That was a huge rehabilitation. I broke my leg in two places. To come back from something like that isn’t guaranteed. It’s a step-by-step process.

"The first step is learning to walk again, then it was getting onto a bike and riding a bike again. Then it’s maybe trying to get back to being in a racing peloton. Now it’s trying to take that next step to become more competitive at this level and that’s where I’m at currently."

Froome's next race was due to be the Mont Ventoux Challenge on Tuesday. Israel-Premier Tech has yet to announce its team for the Tour de France.