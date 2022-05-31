Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Laura Kenny to lead riders on boneshakers and vintage bikes for Queen's Jubilee

Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Laura Kenny, Sir Jason Kenny, Tom Pidcock and Paralympic gold medallists Lora Fachie and Kadeena Cox are set to lead a peloton of 300 cyclists down The Mall for the Queen's Jubilee on Sunday 5 June.

In a bid to celebrate cycling of all types, from traditional road bikes to everyday cycles, the peloton will ride vintage bikes from across the Queen's 70-year reign. These include a tandem chopper, a bakery delivery bike, 1980s BMXs, a 1960s Jensen Road Racing Bicycle and 1950s Pashley boneshakers.

The first type of true bicycle with pedals, the name boneshakers refers to the extremely uncomfortable ride it provides, due to the stiff wrought-iron frame and wooden wheels surrounded by tyres made of iron. With BMX bursting onto the UK scene in the early 1980s, the bikes used in these years will also feature during the celebrations.

Completing a 360-degree circuit of the Queen Victoria Memorial outside of Buckingham Palace as part of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the six famous riders - presumably on bikes they're more accustomed to riding - and 300 other cyclists will showcase these machines off to the crowds.

Jason Kenny is the most successful British Olympian, having picked up seven gold medals and two silver medals during his illustrious career track cycling. Kenny stole that title from Chris Hoy, who has six golds and one silver in comparison.

Meanwhile, Laura Kenny, is Britain's most successful female Olympian, having won five gold medals and one silver across three Olympic Games. At just 30-years-old, she still has plenty of time for further success in her career, too.

Lora Fachie has two Paralympic gold medals to her name, both picked up in the women's Individual Pursuit B event in 2016 and 2021. Kadeena Cox won the women's 400 metres T38 at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, the only Paralympic gold of her career to date.

Tom Pidcock rounds off the group of six riders, highlighting the talent and success British cycling has witnessed throughout the past 70 years. The 22-year-old won the mountain bike gold medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics, and has picked up plenty of other victories on the road and in cyclocross as well.