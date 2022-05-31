Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Laura Kenny to lead riders on boneshakers and vintage bikes for Queen's Jubilee
A peloton of 300 cyclists will ride down The Mall showing off bikes from the past 70 years during the celebrations
Sir Chris Hoy, Dame Laura Kenny, Sir Jason Kenny, Tom Pidcock and Paralympic gold medallists Lora Fachie and Kadeena Cox are set to lead a peloton of 300 cyclists down The Mall for the Queen's Jubilee on Sunday 5 June.
In a bid to celebrate cycling of all types, from traditional road bikes to everyday cycles, the peloton will ride vintage bikes from across the Queen's 70-year reign. These include a tandem chopper, a bakery delivery bike, 1980s BMXs, a 1960s Jensen Road Racing Bicycle and 1950s Pashley boneshakers.
The first type of true bicycle with pedals, the name boneshakers refers to the extremely uncomfortable ride it provides, due to the stiff wrought-iron frame and wooden wheels surrounded by tyres made of iron. With BMX bursting onto the UK scene in the early 1980s, the bikes used in these years will also feature during the celebrations.
Completing a 360-degree circuit of the Queen Victoria Memorial outside of Buckingham Palace as part of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the six famous riders - presumably on bikes they're more accustomed to riding - and 300 other cyclists will showcase these machines off to the crowds.
Jason Kenny is the most successful British Olympian, having picked up seven gold medals and two silver medals during his illustrious career track cycling. Kenny stole that title from Chris Hoy, who has six golds and one silver in comparison.
Meanwhile, Laura Kenny, is Britain's most successful female Olympian, having won five gold medals and one silver across three Olympic Games. At just 30-years-old, she still has plenty of time for further success in her career, too.
Lora Fachie has two Paralympic gold medals to her name, both picked up in the women's Individual Pursuit B event in 2016 and 2021. Kadeena Cox won the women's 400 metres T38 at the Rio Paralympics in 2016, the only Paralympic gold of her career to date.
Tom Pidcock rounds off the group of six riders, highlighting the talent and success British cycling has witnessed throughout the past 70 years. The 22-year-old won the mountain bike gold medal at last year's Tokyo Olympics, and has picked up plenty of other victories on the road and in cyclocross as well.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
Ideal time of day to exercise differs between active men and women
Dig deep and make it count - new research shows that the optimal time of day to burn fat is not the same across the genders
By Anna Marie Hughes • Published
-
'It still feels like a dream' — Jai Hindley reflects on historic Giro d'Italia victory
Jai Hindley reflects on a life-changing Giro win, what it means for his Bora-Hansgrohe team, and Australia as a whole
By Adam Becket • Published