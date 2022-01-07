Cofidis launch new-look kit made by Decathlon
The new strip will be worn by both men's and women's formations
By Jonny Long published
Cofidis have unveiled a new look for 2022, with the team set to wear their first strip from new kit suppliers Van Rysel, Decathlon's cycling brand.
The iconic red and white remain but with a stylish update, sectioned off into block colours. The shoulders are white, torso red, and with accompanying black shorts. The strip will be worn by both the men's team and the newly launched women's continental squad.
With muted inclusion of sponsors Cofidis and technical supplier De Rosa, the strip offers a clean look in a 2022 peloton defined by busy design that leans heavily on gradients.
Decathlon's Van Rysel was announced to have penned a two-year deal to be the official apparel partner for Cofidis in October.
Both the French sporting goods retailer's cycling brand and the Cofidis cycling team are based in Lille, helping the relationship to develop closely and produce the best quality activewear possible, both parties said.
Voici notre belle promotion 2022 de la Team Cofidis. Hâte de les voir à l'oeuvre dans quelques semaines ! #cofidismyteam pic.twitter.com/e6jX0Hx1HuJanuary 6, 2022
“We wanted to keep the red, but now it's a descending red, getting darker from above, with the black pants we give the whole a modern and powerful look," Cofidis general manager Thierry Vittu said, describing the kit.
"In addition, the sponsor name Cofidis is no longer horizontal, but vertical on the shirt”.
“We were won over by the team’s, both cyclists and the support staff, willingness to invest in the co-creation of our future products," Van Rysel boss Pierron Nicolas said at the time of the partnership's announcement.
"The aim of this partnership is to take another step forward in the excellence of our products, excellence that our customers will find in future Van Rysel product collections.”
Fellow French team TotalEnergies will also sport a new look for 2022, Peter Sagan's arrival precipitating a change in kit and bike supplier to Sportful and Specialized respectively.
More changes of team kit suppliers for the new season include Bora-Hansgrohe enlisting the help of Le Col while Ineos have plumped for Bioracer.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
