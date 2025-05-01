'Companies are facing impossible choices' - US body urges President Trump to reconsider bike tariffs

US cycle campaign body PeopleForBikes has written to President Trump to urge him to reconsider tariff policies that it says could have "a devastating impact on our industry if not adjusted in the near term".

In the two-page letter to the President, PFB said: "Companies that already assemble bikes in the United States are struggling to survive given the increased tariffs on components needed for domestic assembly operations."

It also said: "We are hearing concerns around additional layoffs and the risk of more companies closing their operations, including some of our few remaining domestic manufacturers."

The letter struck a conciliatory tone, thanking President Trump for his "focus on China's competitive threat" and saying, "we are especially thankful for your leadership in closing the de minimis loophole", which allows foreign imports of sufficiently low value to escape tariffs. "It has undermined the US bicycle industry and local bike retailers for many years," it said.

But the letter also pointed out that staying safe on the bike was becoming less affordable due to the effect of tariffs on cycle helmets.

"Current and proposed tariffs on bicycle helmets make buying this essential and legally required safety equipment [state law mandates helmets in some areas] much less affordable," the letter said.

US component and tool manufacturers were also experiencing an increase in the price of raw materials, it added.

It finished: "We respectfully request that you consider granting tariff relief for bicycles, bicycle components, apparel and related accessories to help safeguard this important business sector that has enriched the lives of millions of Americans for more than a century."

The imposition of tariffs globally – with China paying especially high fees – has caused great consternation across the cycle industry, and its effects are already being felt.

Both Trek and Specialized have already raised prices, with Trek announcing increases across "most" of its line-up – including some back-ordered items that have yet to be delivered. Specialized added a 10% 'tariff surcharge' on trade purchases as of today (May 1).

In a separate statement Matt Moore, the general and policy counsel for PeopleForBikes, said: “We are working every day to shift our supply chains, restore domestic manufacturing, and protect American jobs.

“But without relief from current tariffs, companies across our industry are facing impossible choices, from layoffs and restructuring to closure.”