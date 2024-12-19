Congressman introduces road safety bill in honour of slain Team USA cyclist

The Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act of 2024 aims to make roads safer for all vulnerable users through advanced automatic emergency braking technology

Magnus White
(Image credit: Penultimate Stage)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse has introduced The Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act of 2024 (H.R. 10347), named after the slain teen Team USA rider.

The legislation is designed to protect all vulnerable road users –including people on bikes, pedestrians, motorcyclists and micro-mobility device users– through the widespread adoption and integration of advanced automatic emergency braking (AEB) technology in new vehicles.

