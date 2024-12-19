Congressman introduces road safety bill in honour of slain Team USA cyclist

Colorado Congressman Joe Neguse has introduced The Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act of 2024 (H.R. 10347), named after the slain teen Team USA rider.

The legislation is designed to protect all vulnerable road users –including people on bikes, pedestrians, motorcyclists and micro-mobility device users– through the widespread adoption and integration of advanced automatic emergency braking (AEB) technology in new vehicles.

If passed, this legislation would require all new vehicles weighing under 10,000 pounds to install an AEB system capable of detecting and responding to vulnerable road users in various conditions.

Already a requirement in the European Union, AEB systems work by using sensors, cameras and radar to detect potential obstacles in the vehicle's path, including other road users. When the system identifies an imminent collision and the driver fails to react in time, it automatically applies the brakes to either prevent the accident or reduce its severity.

The proposed legislation tasks the Department of Transportation with developing comprehensive rules for AEB implementation within the next three years. Car manufacturers would then have two model years to comply.

The bill was named in honour of Magnus White, a 17-year-old Team USA rider who was struck and killed by a negligent driver while preparing for the Glasgow UCI World Championships, outside of Boulder, Colorado, on July 29, 2023.

“I am deeply inspired by [Magnus White’s parents’] continued courage and advocacy, turning their pain into purpose and honouring Magnus’s memory by helping to make our roads safer for everyone,” stated Congressman Neguse.

“The Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act implements common-sense solutions that prevent tragedies and ultimately save lives.”

White’s parents showed their support of the bill by stating, “We can't bring Magnus back. That pain will never go away. This bill isn't just about technology—it's about saving lives when drivers fail. It's about making sure no one else has to bury a loved one because the system didn't do enough."

Once a bill is introduced in Congress, it is referred to a committee for review. The committee may hold hearings and make changes before voting will take place in the House. If passed, the bill is sent to the Senate floor for a similar debate and voting. Once both the House and Senate agree on the same version of the bill, it is sent to the President to be signed into law or vetoed.